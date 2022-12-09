2023 Golden Globes nomination predictions for TV: Our official odds in all 13 categories

After taking a year off from being televised, the Golden Globes are back (!) and the nominations in both television and film will be announced in the early hours of Monday, December 12. Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes nomination predictions for TV in all 13 categories, with potential nominees ranked in order of their racetrack odds and projected winners highlighted in gold. Pay special attention to the dark-horse contenders for nominations in italics, as those could be what make or break your predictions. Of note, for the first time there will be four television supporting races (up from two), as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has separated continuing comedies/dramas from one-off TV movies/limited series.

Gold Derby’s Golden Globe TV odds are based on the combined forecasts of more than 2,200 readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc. The 2023 ceremony is scheduled to air on NBC on Tuesday, January 10 with Jerrod Carmichael serving as host.

2023 Golden Globes Nomination Predictions For TV: Our Official Odds

Best Drama Series

“The Crown” — 19/5

“Severance” — 39/10

“House of the Dragon” — 9/2

“Better Call Saul” — 13/2

“Yellowstone” — 21/2

Spoiler: “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” — 14/1

Best Drama Actor

Adam Scott (“Severance”) — 18/5

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) — 4/1

Dominic West (“The Crown”) — 5/1

Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”) — 17/2

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”) — 9/1

Spoiler: Paddy Considine (“House of the Dragon”) — 18/1

Best Drama Actress

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”) — 7/2

Zendaya (“Euphoria”) — 19/5

Britt Lower (“Severance”) — 6/1

Laura Linney (“Ozark”) — 13/2

Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”) — 13/1

Spoiler: Kelly Reilly (“Yellowstone”) — 22/1

Best Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” — 82/25

“Only Murders in the Building” — 4/1

“Hacks” — 9/2

“The Bear” — 5/1

“Barry” — 11/2

Spoiler: “Wednesday” — 64/1

Best Comedy Actor

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 37/10

Bill Hader (“Barry”) — 4/1

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) — 4/1

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 9/2

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) — 19/2

Spoiler: Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) — 25/1

Best Comedy Actress

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) — 10/3

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) — 19/5

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 11/2

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) — 15/2

Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”) — 21/2

Spoiler: Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”) — 12/1

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

“The White Lotus: Sicily” — 10/3

“The Dropout” — 9/2

“Black Bird” — 5/1

“Pam and Tommy” — 6/1

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — 13/2

Spoiler: “Welcome to Chippendales” — 22/1

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) — 69/20

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”) — 9/2

Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”) — 5/1

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”) — 5/1

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”) — 13/2

Spoiler: Steve Carell (“The Patient”) — 22/1

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) — 16/5 odds

Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”) — 4/1 odds

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”) — 11/2 odds

Emily Blunt (“The English”) — 6/1 odds

Toni Collette (“The Staircase”) — 10/1 odds

Spoiler: Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”) — 23/2 odds

Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor

Henry Winkler (“Barry”) — 39/10

John Turturro (“Severance”) — 4/1

Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”) — 5/1

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) — 5/1

John Lithgow (“The Old Man”) — 14/1

Spoiler: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”) — 25/1

Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) — 18/5

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) — 6/1

Lesley Manville (“The Crown”) — 6/1

Patricia Arquette (“Severance”) — 13/2

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) — 8/1

Spoiler: Julia Garner (“Ozark”) — 15/1

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor

F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus: Sicily”) — 17/5

Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) — 9/2

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”) — 11/2

Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus: Sicily”) — 7/1

Seth Rogen (“Pam and Tommy”) — 7/1

Spoiler: Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”) — 11/1

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus: Sicily”) — 10/3

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus: Sicily”) — 4/1

Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) — 9/2

Juliette Binoche (“The Staircase”) — 7/1

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under the Banner of Heaven”) — 10/1

Spoiler: Laurie Metcalf (“The Dropout”) — 18/1

