Editors’ slugfest: Reactions to 2023 Golden Globe TV nominations — ‘Abbott Elementary’ schools everyone [WATCH]

Gold Derby’s Editors woke up bright and early on Monday morning to see who was nominated (and who was snubbed) in this year’s crop of Golden Globe nominations. On the TV side, “Abbott Elementary” and “The Crown” earned the day’s biggest hauls, with five bids and four bids, respectively. What did Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, Denton Davidson and Ray Richmond think of the overall television lineup? Watch our slugfest video above to see the 2023 Golden Globes TV nominations review from the Editors.

The Best TV Drama lineup consists of “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “House of the Dragon,” “Ozark” and “Severance.” Notably, some of the biggest snubs are fan favorites “Yellowstone” and “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.”

As for Best TV Comedy, the five nominees are “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Wednesday.” Notable laffers the Hollywood Foreign Press left out include “Barry” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

SEE 2023 Golden Globes nominations list: Nominees for 80th annual ceremony [UPDATING LIVE]

Denton says he was “shocked” that “Ozark did so well.” The Netflix series ranked 12th in our Gold Derby predictions for Best TV Drama, but it over-performed, reaping additional bids for Best TV Drama Actress nominee Laura Linney and a Best TV Supporting Actress contender (and Emmy champ) Julia Garner (who we had in 7th place). And, “‘Yellowston,’ again left off the list. We keep hope-dicting this at Gold Derby and it never happens. Kevin Costner got in for Best Actor. ‘Yellowstone was the biggest snub followed by ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.'”

Marcus adds, “All season long it’s been ‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘Lord of the Rings’ and now the Globes have decided that ‘House of the Dragon is the better show, according to them. It also got in for lead actress.” Emma D’Arcy will face off against Linney (“Ozark”), Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”), Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”) and Zendaya “Euphoria” at the January 10 ceremony.

“‘Abbott Elementary’ is the first network show to lead the nominations list in seven year,” reveals Daniel. “That was ‘American Crime,’ which was in like a 35-way tie with three nominations each, with a bunch of other shows. The last time time a network comedy was the nominee was ‘Glee,’ which I think was 12 or 13 years ago. I think that also had five nominations that year.”

Ray notes the lack of sentimental nominees this year. “This was not a good year for deceased people in the nominations,” he says. “Ray Liotta (‘Black Bird’) not in there.” Leslie Jordan also failed to receive a bid for “Call Me Kat” despite his recent Critics Choice Awards nomination.

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions