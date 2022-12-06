The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows the Golden Globe Awards annually on NBC (with the exception of last year) in both film and television. This article focuses on Gold Derby’s predictions in the race for Best TV Drama Actress, where recent champions include Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”), Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) and Olivia Colman (“The Crown”). The all-time record-holder in this category is the late Angela Lansbury (“Murder, She Wrote”), who won four times. Who will prevail during the upcoming Tuesday, January 10 ceremony?

Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best Drama Actress, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc. The nominations will be unveiled on Monday, December 12.

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Drama Actress

Predicted Nominees (in odds order)

1. Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”) — 7/2 odds

Long live the Queen! Staunton is the third and final actress to portray Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s regal drama, with Season 5 debuting on November 9 and taking place between 1991 and 1997. Staunton is angling to become the fourth lead actress Globe winner from “The Crown,” following Claire Foy (2016), Colman (2019) and Corrin (2020).

2. Zendaya (“Euphoria”) — 19/5 odds

It’s strange to note that Zendaya has won two Emmys for her role as drug addicted high school student Rue Bennett, yet she hasn’t even been nominated at the Golden Globes or SAG Awards. Huh?! Our odds-makers believe that oversight will be rectified this year, as the megastar is expected to earn a bid for the second season of the HBO hit, which aired last January and February.

3. Britt Lower (“Severance”) — 6/1 odds

Lower is the breakout star of Apple TV Plus’ sci-fi show, in which she plays Helly, a new co-worker of Adam Scott‘s Mark, at Lumon Industries. For the uninitiated, Lumon requires its employees to undergo memory wipes every time they arrive at the office so they can remain on-task. A twist in the Season 1 finale suggests there may be more to Helly’s “outtie” character than meets the eye.

4. Laura Linney (“Ozark”) — 8/1 odds

After four seasons on the air, Linney finally said goodbye to Wendy Byrde during the series finale, which streamed April 29 on Netflix. The gritty drama ended with the Byrde family believing they’d finally escaped their days of laundering money for the Mexican drug cartel, but only after they’d lost so many loved ones (and a few enemies) along the way.

5. Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”) — 18/1 odds

D’Arcy plays the adult version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the heir to the throne of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series. The fantasy show is infamous for its frequent time jumps, with D’Arcy not appearing on camera until the sixth episode, when they officially took over from young actress Milly Alcock.

SEE Golden Globes predictions in all 13 TV categories

Potential Spoilers (in odds order)

6. Kelly Reilly (“Yellowstone”) — 22/1 odds

7. Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) — 22/1 odds

8. Morfydd Clark (“Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power”) — 37/1 odds

9. Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”) — 100/1 odds

10. Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”) — 100/1 odds

11. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) — 100/1 odds

12. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”) — 100/1 odds

