Early Grammy odds for 2023: Adele leads in Album of the Year, followed by Silk Sonic, Harry Styles …

With the Grammys eligibility period more than half over, we opened our Grammys predictions center so our readers could predict who will be nominated and win in the top categories. In just a week’s time hundreds of users have placed their initial bets, but the season is constantly changing as more music is announced and released up until the eligibility deadline of September 30, 2022. For instance, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar announced new projects mere days after our predictions center launched and they’re already rising up the ranks. Check out our complete racetrack odds here.

As of this writing Adele is the front-runner for Album of the Year with 10/1 odds for “30,” and is it any wonder? She won Album of the Year for her last two albums, “21” and “25,” and she is undefeated in her last 13 nominations. But the artists right behind her, the superduo Silk Sonic consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, might be just as formidable with 23/2 odds for “An Evening with Silk Sonic.” Mars has also won all of his last 13 nominations, and Sonic’s debut single “Leave the Door Open” swept all four of its Grammy categories in 2022, including Record and Song of the Year.

Brandi Carlile took us by surprise three years ago with her Album of the Year nomination for “By the Way, I Forgive You,” but since then she has been a Grammy mainstay, winning six trophies since then. Now our users are confident she’ll make the cut for her latest album, “In These Silent Days,” placing it third with 13/1 odds. Harry Styles‘s upcoming “Harry’s House” ranks fourth with 14/1 odds. He has yet to be nominated in the general field, but his surprise Best Pop Solo Performance win for “Watermelon Sugar” in 2020 suggested that he was more popular than we realized, and might only have been blocked from an Album of the Year nomination by the now-defunct nomination review committees that made the final decisions in secret. With no committees this year, he might be on his way to a huge breakthrough.

Hoping to make a comeback in fifth place with 18/1 odds are Alison Krauss and Robert Plant for their collaboration “Raise the Roof.” Their previous collection as a duo, “Raising Sand,” won Album of the Year in 2009. But there’s potentially even more at stake for Krauss. For years she was the most awarded woman in Grammy history (she has 27 trophies), but Beyonce surpassed her in 2021 by reaching 28. Krauss can reclaim her title if “Raise the Roof” has even a fraction of the success of “Raising Sand,” which claimed six total trophies over the course of two years. But nothing is ever certain at the Grammys; this time last year were you expecting Jon Batiste‘s “We Are” to win the top prize?

