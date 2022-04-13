2023 Grammy predictions open: Top noms for Harry Styles, Adele, Brandi Carlile, Bruno, and ‘Bruno’?

The 2022 Grammys were just presented on April 3, and on April 12 we opened our predictions center for the 2023 Grammy nominations. Make your initial predictions for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year here.

Too soon, you say? Well, consider that the eligibility period for the 2023 Grammys started on October 1, 2021, which means we’re already more than halfway to this year’s deadline. A lot can happen between now and September 30, of course, but make no mistake that there are already Grammy stories brewing.

For instance, Grammy talk is always bound to start the moment Adele releases new music. She has won every Grammy she’s been nominated for in the past decade, and last fall she released her single “Easy on Me” and album “30,” both of which touch on the end of her marriage; her divorce from Simon Konecki was finalized in March 2021. The album got some of the best reviews of her career, and both the album and song were number-one for weeks.

But watch out for Silk Sonic. The Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak project won all four of their nominations this year for their first single “Leave the Door Open,” but the rest of their album, “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” is eligible for awards in 2023. Similarly, Brandi Carlile earned Record and Song of the Year nominations for “Right on Time,” the lead single from her album “In These Silent Days,” and that album is also eligible for awards in 2023.

Speaking of Bruno, perhaps “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto” could follow in the footsteps of recent movie songs like Kendrick Lamar and SZA‘s “All the Stars” from “Black Panther,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s “Shallow” from “A Star is Born,” and H.E.R.‘s “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” by earning Grammy noms in top categories.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles could make his first appearance in the general field with his upcoming new album “Harry’s House”; he surprised us last year by winning Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” suggesting that he might have been nominated for Record and Album of the Year were it not for nomination review committees, which are now gone.

That said, this time last year Jon Batiste winning Album of the Year for “We Are” didn’t even seem like it was in the realm of possibility. So never say never about who the top contenders will be.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?