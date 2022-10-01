2023 Grammy predictions for Album of the Year as eligibility period ends: The 10 nominees will be …

The Grammys eligibility period ran from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022, so all the music that’s eligible for consideration has now been released. So it’s a good time to review our official racetrack odds, which are based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Our 10 anticipated nominees for Album of the Year are as follows:

1. “30” by Adele — 21/2 odds

2. “Renaissance” by Beyonce — 23/2 odds

3. “A Evening with Silk Sonic” by Silk Sonic — 12/1 odds

4. “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles — 13/1 odds

5. “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” by Kendrick Lamar — 14/1 odds

6. “In These Silent Days” by Brandi Carlile — 16/1 odds

7. “Special” by Lizzo — 18/1 odds

8. “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny — 25/1 odds

9. “Raise the Roof” by Alison Krauss and Robert Plant — 30/1 odds

10. “Voyage” by ABBA — 52/1 odds

If our odds are right, we’re looking at a rematch of one of the most controversial Grammy contests in recent history. Six years ago Beyonce’s “Lemonade” was predicted to win Album of the Year, but was upset by Adele’s “25.” It was yet another slight against Beyonce, who holds the record as the most awarded woman in the history of the Grammys with 28 trophies but has only ever won once in one of the big four categories: Song of the Year for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” Adele, meanwhile, has swept Album, Record, and Song of the Year twice. Now Adele’s “30” and Beyonce’s “Renaissance” are ranked first and second, with Adele expected to follow Taylor Swift as only the second woman in history to win Album of the Year three times.

There’s actually another rematch to look forward to on this list. Five years ago was the battle between Bruno Mars’s “24K Magic” and Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Damn,” with Mars winning. This year Mars could return to the lineup with “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” his collaborative project with Anderson .Paak. And Lamar makes his comeback with “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.” Our users aren’t predicting either album to win, but they’re both in the top five of our odds, so an upset by either isn’t out of the question. Do you agree with our predictions? Check out our complete racetrack odds here, and make or update your predictions here.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?