2023 Grammy race for Best New Artist is wide open: Is there even a front-runner?

2022 has been a somewhat slow year for new artists so far. While last year we got breakthroughs from acts like The Kid LAROI, Olivia Rodrigo, and Baby Keem, this year has mostly been distinguished by comebacks from big artists like Adele, Harry Styles, and Kendrick Lamar. So with a less obvious slate of top contenders this year, the race for the 2023 Best New Artist Grammy is wide open.

The presumed front-runner right now might be Latto. Her single “Big Energy” has proven to be a smash hit, peaking inside the top-three of the Billboard Hot 100. Latto has also been around for a while now, lurking under the radar with a few mixtapes and EPs, and is now catching her big mainstream break into the pop-sphere. And despite the Grammys’ frequent bias against hip-hop, rappers have taken this award a few times already. Most recently, Megan Thee Stallion won in 2021, a strong precedent for another female rapper like Latto. She could be joined in the category by another rapper: Fivio Foreign, who’s had a big year and is currently being helped by collabs with big names like Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.

The Grammys love good singer-songwriters, and this year a couple come to mind. Muni Long, also known as Priscilla Renea, has had one of the biggest viral hits this year with “Hrs and Hrs” and could pick up a nomination here. She has been writing songs for other artists for more than a decade now, so she could be on a similar trajectory to Bebe Rexha, who also got nominated here after years of penning hits for big names. Another breakout singer-songwriter this year is Gayle, who hit it big with her hit “abcdefu.” While the song might be perceived as a bit too juvenile for the Grammys, Gayle is undoubtedly having a moment in the spotlight that could translate into a nomination. Similarly, while he has been snubbed in the past, Conan Gray could land a nomination with his sophomore album, “Superache,” due this summer.

A couple of viral pop acts could also be in the cards. Ava Max and Tate McRae were both snubbed last year, but they could get in this year with the success of their newer songs, while also being helped by the weaker lineup. PinkPantheress, the viral UK singer, could find her way into a nomination after being TikTok’s favorite new artist, and being covered by big names like Giveon and Chris Martin. The Anxiety — formed by Willow Smith and Tyler Cole — have also had a strong year with the success of their song “Meet Me At Our Spot,” which could be enough to earn them a spot here. Finally, Anitta may be too established in Latin America to be allowed in the New Artist field, but the success of her single “Envolver,” which crossed over to the Hot 100, could be worth a nomination in the US.

While they might be less known, don’t count out some indie acts in the mix. Artists like Omar Apollo, Wet Leg, Remi Wolf, Muna, and Black Country New Road have been critics’ favorites recently, and enough voters might feel passionate about them to nominate them. Last year we saw nominations for other acclaimed indie darlings like Japanese Breakfast and Arooj Aftab.

Whoever ends up being on the final list of nominees, there’s no denying that the race will be interesting. With such an eclectic group of contenders, one has to wonder if the bigger names will continue to prevail, or if such an open field could make way for a big upset (which hasn’t happened in this category for a while). Still, I will continue to keep an eye out for the next big thing, who we might not know yet. Maybe the new Olivia Rodrigo is right under my nose already.

