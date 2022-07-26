2023 Grammys preview: Who’s the Alternative? Watch out for The Smile, Finneas, Mitski and a brand new category

Critically beloved albums like Radiohead‘s “OK Computer” and “Kid A,” St. Vincent‘s self-titled 2014 album, and Fiona Apple‘s “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” have all won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album, making it one of the most consistent categories for quality. This year the alternative field will see the addition of Best Alternative Music Performance after years of alternative songs having to compete in rock or pop fields. But who is going to get in?

Multiple previous winners are returning. The Smile, a side project for Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, has earned critical success with the record “A Light for Attracting Attention,” which is led by the singles “The Smoke” and “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” either of which could be recognized in the performance category. In a similar vein, Gorillaz‘ Damon Albarn has his own side project titled “The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows.” The record could earn Albarn yet another nomination here following Gorillaz’ 2018 bid for “Humanz,” and its single “Royal Mountain Blue” could also be nominated. Another returning champ are Album of the Year winners Arcade Fire with their newest record, “We.” It has been successful for the band, earning multiple alt hits including the number-one Triple-A hit “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).”

But this year’s race is more interesting due to the potential first-timers either in the alt field or at the Grammys altogether. 2020 Best New Artist contender Maggie Rogers could be one of the year’s biggest alternative stars, and her record “Surrender” will likely be in the mix if it is submitted to this field. “Surrender” is led by the Triple-A smash “That’s Where I Am” and the alt radio top-20 hit “Want Want.” And on the topic of previous BNA nominees, 2022 nominee Finneas could also be in contention for his alt-hit-heavy “Optimist”; however, both Finneas and Rogers could end up in the pop field instead of alternative.

New artists could also be in contention this year. Wet Leg and Muna are two of the year’s biggest breakouts and possible Best New Artist nominees. Their self-titled records could both earn nominations after their massive critical acclaim, in the vein of Japanese Breakfast and Arlo Parks who earned dual BNA and Alternative Album nominations this past year. Muna also has the hit “Silk Chiffon” featuring Phoebe Bridgers, while Wet Leg has the Harry Styles-approved “Wet Dream.” Remi Wolf is another BNA contender who could earn a nom here for “Juno,” one of the year’s most creative records. And Black Country, New Road may pick up their first nomination for “Ants From Up There,” one of 2022’s most praised albums.

More contemporary alternative icons could also see themselves represented. A new nominee might be Mitski, who is far overdue some Grammy glory. Her latest record, “Laurell Hell,” earned the singer her best sales week ever, as well as the alt hit “Working for the Knife.” Mitski could be joined by other alternative icons that have never won, like James Blake with “Friends That Break Your Heart.” One of the singles off Blake’s album, “Before,” actually got a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the previous Grammys, meaning Blake is still on their radar. Big Thief has also been one of the biggest alt bands of the past 10 years, so it won’t be a surprise to see their beloved “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” and its biggest single, “Simulation Swarm,” nominated. And there is Father John Misty, a previous category nominee, with his latest record, “Chloe and the Next 20th Century.”

The new performance category also merits talk of contenders who don’t have albums out but have put out songs with potential to contend. Phoebe Bridgers could get her second year of Grammy success with “Sidelines” off the TV show “Conversations with Friends,” following the four bids she earned in 2021. The year’s most acclaimed artist is Rosalia, so don’t be shocked to see one of her songs — “Hentai,” “Saoko,” or “Como Un G” — be a big contender in the category. Finally, two of the year’s biggest alt radio hits are Imagine Dragons‘ “Bones” (and “Enemy”, although that could be slotted in the pop field) and Panic! at the Disco‘s “Viva Las Vengeance”. Plus. don’t rule out The Black Keys‘ “Wild Child” or Bob Moses‘s “Love Brand New” if submitted here, as both are alt radio number-ones.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?