2023 Grammys pop preview: Could Harry Styles hand Adele her first loss for Best Pop Vocal Album?

These past 12 months have given us great pop albums. Massive comebacks have been at the forefront with new releases from artists like Adele and Harry Styles, and we’ve also seen more pop artists find success with critics as well as on the charts. As such, it’s time to dive into the most popular albums with chances at Grammy nominations (and a win) for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Some albums are close to locks. Adele’s “30” is an obvious frontrunner due to how much voters love her (she hasn’t lost a Grammy race in years), and how big the album was in its first few months. Likewise, Styles will probably get his second nomination in this category for his record “Harry’s House,” which netted career-best numbers for him. Adele is the more traditional pick, whereas Styles could be the new darling on the block. “30” has also faded away on the charts more rapidly than Adele’s previous albums, while “Harry’s House” is still in the top 10 thanks in large part to the single “As It Was,” meaning the race could be closer than some might think.

Previous pop nominees could round out the category. Coldplay is often nominated, so it’s probably wise to include “Music of the Spheres” on your predictions list. Similarly, Ed Sheeran has been nominated for all of his studio albums in this category ever since his big Grammy breakthrough, so “Equals” is probably in a good position for a nomination too. The last spot could go to Lizzo’s “Special”; she has had a fantastic year with the success of her song “About Damn Time” and her newest single, “2 B Loved.” Finally, there’s Camila Cabello, who is eligible for her album “Familia,” which includes the hits “Bam Bam” and “Don’t Go Yet.”

However, don’t rule out two veterans. Elton John’s “The Lockdown Sessions” includes the top-10 hit “Cold Heart” featuring Dua Lipa as well as collaborations with other previous Grammy winners like Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, and Stevie Wonder. Then there’s ABBA, who got their first nomination ever last year for Record of the Year (for “I Still Have Faith in You”). This year “Voyage” could net them their first album nomination, especially being one of the best selling projects eligible.

Some other albums could potentially fill in the gaps if any of the aforementioned contenders are snubbed. Post Malone seems to always miss this category despite having been nominated twice for Album of the Year, but perhaps this year he could make it for his newest record, “Twelve Carat Toothache.” Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey has made it in a couple of times, so don’t rule out a possible surprise nomination for her latest record, “Blue Banisters.”

Similarly, Florence and the Machine have multiple nominations in this category, so it’s possible for them to get another one for “Dance Fever,” their latest release. There are also newer artists like Tate McRae, who has found success with her debut album, “I Used to Think I Could Fly,” as well as Conan Gray, who is in contention for his sophomore album, “Superache.” And if he were to end his Grammy boycott and submit, The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” could perhaps get a nomination as a makeup for his infamous 2020 snub.

Finally, some albums that could be submitted here despite being possible contenders in other genre fields include Brandi Carlile’s “In These Silent Days,” Beyoncé’s “Renaissance,” Finneas’s “Optimist,” Maggie Rogers’s “Surrender,” and Demi Lovato’s “Holy Fvck.”

