2023 Grammys preview: Crowd of country contenders from newcomer Zach Bryan to legendary Dolly Parton

The country field at the Grammys is often one of the most interesting. Historically, Grammy voters have shown more sophisticated taste for their country stars, rewarding some lesser-known songs over huge crossover hits. Artists like Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, and Brandi Carlile have been among the Grammys favorites in country music. This year, however, a batch of returning champs plus a couple of potential first-timers are in the mix for their spot in Grammy history.

The biggest story in country music this year is the success of newcomer Zach Bryan. His debut album, “American Heartbreak,” debuted at number-five on the Billboard 200, earning the biggest streaming week for a country album in 2022 at the time. His rock-inspired, raw sound seems to have connected with audiences, as his top-40 Hot 100 song “Something in the Orange” is a hit on the Billboard country and rock charts. As such, expect him to be all over the nominations. Bryan is also very much in the Grammys’ lane, being more authentic and less “bro-country” than most male acts in the genre that voters tend not to go for.

Along with Bryan, Morgan Wallen is the biggest act in the genre this year, continuing the success of his “Dangerous” era with the smash hit “Wasted on You” as well as three new top-20 hits: “You Proof,” “Don’t Think Jesus,” and “Thought You Should Know.” While the Grammys ignored Wallen last year altogether, likely due to his racial slur controversy, this year he might be welcomed back as he was at the ACM and Billboard Music Awards, and could perhaps nab a nom or two.

Another big name in country music this year is Taylor Swift, due to the release of her acclaimed re-recorded album “Red (Taylor’s Version).” The country-turned-pop star could nab a couple nominations in the genre, like Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the Chris Stapleton collab “I Bet You Think About Me” as well as Best Country Solo Performance for either “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” or one of the vault tracks, not to mention a Best Country Album nom.

Swift could be joined by past collaborator Maren Morris, who has been a consistent nominee in the genre. Morris’s newest album, “Humble Quest,” could be in the conversation for Best Country Album, and her hit “Circles Around This Town” is likely to get a nom or two.

There’s also Luke Combs. While his Grammy track record has been inconsistent compared to his commercial success, he has still gotten nominations in most years he’s been eligible. His newest record, “Growin’ Up,” features the number-one country hits “The Kind of Love We Make” and “Doin’ This.” As such, expect nominations for him at least in Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Album.

We could also see Walker Hayes, another hit-maker who has had a great couple of years thanks in large part to his crossover hit single “Fancy Like,” which was a Grammy nominee this past year. His “AA” could be in contention for Best Country Song in 2023, while his album “Country Stuff: The Album” has an outside shot at a nomination as well.

Superstar female country artists are always embraced by the Grammys, so don’t be shocked to see icons like Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood all over the noms list. Both of the singers are very consistent nominees in the genre, and their albums “Palomino” and “Denim and Rhinestones,” respectively, are some of the biggest in country music this year. Lambert has also scored a hit with the single “If I Was a Cowboy,” which reached number-eight on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Other important contenders come in the form of previously nominated artists who haven’t won yet. Thomas Rhett‘s “When We Started” gave him another hit album, led by the top 2 country airplay hit “Slow Down Summer”. Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard has also been making waves with his newest solo single “5 Foot 9” surging up the charts. Likewise, Jason Aldean has experienced success with his double album, “Macon, Georgia,” led by the already-Grammy-nominated “If I Didn’t Love You” featuring Underwood.

Don’t count out other contenders who might not have eligible or very relevant albums yet experienced airplay success. Parmalee‘s “Take My Name” is one of the season’s biggest hits, topping the country charts and peaking in the top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100. There’s also “Damn Strait” by Scotty McCreery, which is close to becoming the number-one on country radio as of mid-July. And Kane Brown‘s “Like I Love Country Music” has been another hit added to his growing catalog.

Finally, you should never underestimate the old souls in contention. Dolly Parton will be eligible with her newest record, “Run, Rose, Run,” which comes after a streak of Grammy nominations and wins in recent years in multiple genres like pop, Christian, and country. Another veteran on a hot streak is Willie Nelson, who is back again this year with his newest record, “A Beautiful Time,” which has been acclaimed by critics. Nelson has also won multiple Grammys recently, taking home two Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album trophies in 2017 and 2019, as well as Best Country Solo Performance in 2020.

