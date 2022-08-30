2023 Grammys preview: Kendrick Lamar leads a crowded field of rap contenders

The last 12 months have seen great stories in hip-hop. From the crossover success of artists like Latto and Jack Harlow to the returns of Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, and Nicki Minaj. Altogether, the genre is at its most diverse point in years, or perhaps ever. With this in mind, it’s time to take a first look at how the state of hip-hop will be represented at the upcoming Grammys, and which names will probably be read on nominations morning.

When talking about the rap field at the Grammys you have to start with perhaps the biggest rap darling of them all: Kendrick Lamar. The acclaimed rapper is back in contention this year with his most recent album, “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers,” which is very likely to max out on nominations in the rap field. “N95” could likely be Lamar’s entry to Best Rap Performance, while “Die Hard” or “Purple Hearts” seem like potential Best Melodic Rap Performance entries. And of course, Lamar is on his way to winning Best Rap Album; it would be his third victory in the category.

Another big contender this year is Jack Harlow. His song “First Class” will be the biggest hit eligible in the rap field, so expect it to net a couple of nominations. His team could send it to Best Melodic Rap Performance and submit another hit, perhaps “Nail Tech,” to the other performance category. Or “First Class” might also fit in the regular performance race, and Harlow could then submit an album track for melodic consideration. As for his album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” it’s an open question whether voters will go for it. While it has achieved a couple of big hits, the record was panned by many critics and listeners and hasn’t had much longevity on the charts, so voters could choose just to reward Harlow’s big — and good — stuff.

Nicki Minaj is experiencing success right now with her latest number-one hit “Super Freaky Girl.” That song could be nominated, as could Minaj’s other big hit this year, “Do We Have A Problem?” Minaj’s team will likely divide the songs into the two different performance categories to avoid vote-splitting. Since she hasn’t won a Grammy yet in her career, perhaps this year will be the right opportunity for Minaj to take home something, especially after a more-than-a-decade-long career.

Similar to Minaj, another female rapper with major success right now is Megan Thee Stallion. The three-time Grammy winner will be in contention with her newest album, “Traumazine.” As for her song submissions, Megan has multiple options, but she might eventually choose the newest single “Her” or perhaps the buzzy “Plan B.” Her biggest hit from this record, the Dua Lipa collab “Sweetest Pie,” will likely be in pop, but it could be slotted in Best Melodic Rap Performance as well.

A couple of breakout artists have stood out this year, but the biggest is perhaps Latto. The “Big Energy” songstress will likely be a major player for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance, unless her team chooses to submit the hit to pop. Along with “First Class,” “Big Energy” is one of the two hits this season to top both urban and pop radio. Latto’s fate outside of “Big Energy” is definitely uncertain (besides an obvious Best New Artist nomination), but the rapper could get another nom with her 21 Savage collab “Wheelie,” or for Best Rap Album with her sophomore record, “777.”

A few previous nominees will likely be returning. Future has experienced success with “I Never Liked You,” which should be a shoo-in for Best Rap Album. His hit “Wait For U” could also earn a nomination or two, being one of the biggest hits of the year. Similarly, Pusha T will probably be returning to Best Rap Album after his previous nom for “Daytona.” This time he’ll compete with his newest record, “It’s Almost Dry.” Nominee last year Doja Cat could also net another rap bid this year with her hits “Vegas” and/or “Get Into It (Yuh).” And there’s also space for Cardi B, who could get into Best Rap Performance with “Hot Shit,” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. Finally, there’s always some old-head picks, so watch out for the likes of Nas.

Last but not least, a big part of hip-hop is collaborations, so keep an eye out for a few big ones. Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys, and Kanye West’s “City of Gods” was one of the first hits of the year and could be in for Melodic Rap Performance and/or Rap Song. There’s also “Cash In Cash Out” by the great Pharrell Williams featuring 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator, all previous winners in the rap field. Savage could also be in contention for “Jimmy Cooks”, his Drake collaboration. Gunna, Future, and Young Thug had an early-season hit with “Pushin P,” which could grab a nomination too. Finally, Lil Durk and Gunna’s “What Happened to Virgil,” dedicated to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, could also be a player.

