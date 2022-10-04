2023 Grammy predictions for Record of the Year as eligibility period ends: The 10 nominees will be …

The eligibility period for the upcoming Grammys ran from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022, which means that all the material that could be nominated has already been released. So which singles will make the cut for Record of the Year. Below are our top 10 predicted nominees as of this writing, based on the combined forecasts of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. There’s one caveat, though: these predictions are pending confirmation of what each artist has submitted for consideration in the category, which often surprises us.

1. “Easy on Me” by Adele — 10/1 odds

2. “As It Was” by Harry Styles — 23/2 odds

3. “Smokin Out the Window” by Silk Sonic — 13/1 odds

4. “Break My Soul” by Beyonce — 13/1 odds

5. “About Damn Time” by Lizzo — 14/1 odds

6. “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile — 16/1 odds

7. “N95” by Kendrick Lamar — 25/1 odds

8. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” by the cast of “Encanto” — 28/1 odds

9. “First Class” by Jack Harlow — 37/1 odds

10. “Woman” by Doja Cat — 52/1 odds

As you can see, we’re betting big on Adele. And for good reason. She previously won Record and Song of the Year for “Rolling in the Deep,” and then she won both categories again for “Hello.” So when she released “Easy on Me” last fall it was an immediate front-runner to win. Spending 10 weeks at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 didn’t hurt either.

But it may not be a done deal for the Grammy darling. Ranked second in our predictions is Harry Styles‘s “As It Was.” He has never even been nominated in the top four general field categories, let alone won one, but “As It Was” may be undeniable, spending 15 weeks at number-one to date, making it the fourth longest-running chart-topper of all time. On top of that, it set new records for the longest run ever in the top two and the top three. Since the song was released back in April, in fact, it has never left the top three.

That kind of unprecedented success is tough to ignore, and there’s reason to believe Styles has more Grammy support than his track record would indicate. In 2021 he was snubbed from Record of the Year, but his single “Watermelon Sugar” won Best Pop Solo Performance against three songs that were nominated for Record of the Year: Dua Lipa‘s “Don’t Start Now,” Billie Eilish‘s “Everything I Wanted,” and Doja Cat‘s “Say So.”

When talking about the Grammys we mustn’t overlook Silk Sonic‘s “Smokin Out the Window.” That duo swept all four of their nominations in 2022 including Record of the Year and Bruno Mars hasn’t lost a Grammy race in years. With three Record of the Year titles, Mars also shares the record for the most wins in that category for an artist; Paul Simon also has three. Another victory would put him on top of all artists in the history of the awards. See our complete racetrack odds here, and make or update your own predictions here.

