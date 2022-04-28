Is 2023 Grammy race for Album of the Year already down to a race between Silk Sonic and Adele?

Few artists are embraced by the Grammys as quickly as Silk Sonic, though they are familiar faces to the Recording Academy. This superduo consists of 15-time Grammy winner Bruno Mars and eight-time Grammy winner Anderson .Paak, who are trying to bring back the sound of classic R&B. Mars and Paak both had had major success at the Grammys individually before the duo released their first collab single “Leave The Door Open,” which took home four Grammys this past ceremony including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. So with their whole album, “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” eligible for 2023, including the hit “Smokin Out The Window,” are we looking at another sweep from this dynamic duo?

Mars and Paak have had very, very impressive track records at the Grammys these past few years. Mars has won every single one of his last 13 nominations, dating back to the 2016 Grammys. He also had won two previous Grammys in the pop field, for Best Pop Vocal Album (“Unorthodox Jukebox”) and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance (“Just The Way You Are”). On the other side of the spectrum is Paak, who has eight wins out of 11 nominations. Two of these three losses were when Paak was a first-time nominee and not as established (he lost Best New Artist to Chance the Rapper), and the remaining one was Best Music Video for “Lockdown” in 2021. It’s very rare to find a track record that impeccable from both artists… but that is when Adele comes in.

Silk Sonic will be going head-to-head against Adele’s “30” for Album of the Year next year at the Grammys. If anyone can rival Silk Sonic’s track record of wins, it’s Adele. She has won 15 Grammys out of 18 nominations, and has won a Grammy for every one of her albums. Furthermore, Adele’s “21” and “25” completely swept their nominations; like Mars, she has won all of her last 13 nominations. While “30” has not been as commercially gigantic as those other two albums, Adele is still an essential Grammy favorite, and she has proven that she doesn’t need the biggest hit to win, with “Chasing Pavements” and “Set Fire To The Rain” winning her trophies despite not being her biggest chart-toppers. But “30” was still a big record, with the highest sales of 2021, spending six weeks at number-one on the Billboard 200, and producing the 10-week number-one hit “Easy On Me,” the (no pun intended) easy front-runner for Record and Song of the Year. Only by Adele’s standards could that be considered under-performing.

Adele and Silk Sonic both have their advantages and disadvantages. A lot of voters might have fallen off of the Adele bandwagon, especially with such a long gap between her last two albums. Furthermore, Silk Sonic features two Grammy darlings as opposed to one, which is almost like getting two votes for the price of one. However, Adele easily bests them in the sales department, and one could argue that the Silk Sonic album didn’t really make that much noise, especially with its underwhelming commercial longevity (it debuted at number-two with 104,000 equivalent album units, compared to “30’s” 839,000 first-week units). Adele’s music might also provoke a more passionate reaction from voters who appreciate her subtle sonic change of pace, although perhaps this might alienate some voters as well. Meanwhile, the retro R&B style of Silk Sonic, which has been coming since Mars’s own “24K Magic” and Paak’s “Ventura” laid the groundwork, might feel a bit dated to voters, who could be more interested in artists taking risks.

Both artists are surely going to campaign, although both eras have felt surprisingly muted for the caliber of the artists involved. Perhaps this could open the door for a newer hit-maker like Harry Styles, who has been seeing a lot of success with the single “As It Was” (two weeks at number-one) and is about to release a new album, “Harry’s House.” Or much like this year’s Grammy ceremony, an underdog could emerge as the potential winner, with albums from genre favorites like Brandi Carlile (“In These Silent Days”) and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (“Raise the Roof”) also being eligible at the 2023 ceremony. Surely, though, we will be able to see the two biggest Grammy darlings of our time try to prove which might ultimately take the title as the king(s) or queen of the Grammys. Unless maybe Jon Batiste has a new record coming out soon.

