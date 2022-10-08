Grammys 2023: Another clean sweep for Silk Sonic?

Few artists exemplify “Grammy darling” better than Silk Sonic. The superduo, which consists of Grammy winners Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved success with their 2021 debut single, “Leave The Door Open.” The track peaked at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 and won four Grammys earlier this year, including Record and Song of the Year. With such success right out of the gate, it’s clear that the industry is really here for Silk Sonic. Here’s why the group is one to watch out for at the next Grammys.

First and foremost, the Grammys tend to reward their favorite artists repeatedly. Artists like Adele, Beyoncé, Foo Fighters, and, well, .Paak and Mars are so popular with their peers that they often win against newer or more successful material. Being the combination of two Grammy darlings, both of whom won multiple Grammys as solo artists, Silk Sonic is easy for voters to stan. Their album, “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” is also perhaps the most Grammy-bait album of the season, an ode to the sounds of the past, featuring live instrumentation, and being accessible to voters from multiple branches and fields.

Besides accessibility and previous love, the debut Silk Sonic LP was highly acclaimed, earning an impressive 83 on Metacritic. Furthermore, it featured on many year-end best-of lists, including Billboard, Complex, and Rolling Stone. The album also sold well, debuting at number-two on the Billboard 200 with over 100,000 equivalent units based on its combined sales and streams. The album is still charting to this day too, so it has kept some relevance. And while the singles from the album after “Leave the Door Open” weren’t that big, Silk Sonic did manage two more decently-sized hits: the breezy “Skate” and the top-10 single “Smokin Out the Window.”

Another possible factor in the group’s road to winning is the nature of their competition. Many of their potential rivals represent more modern takes on music, whether it is the dance extravaganza of Beyonce’s “Renaissance” or the different, pop-heavy approach of Adele on “30.” As such, Silk Sonic might stand out from the pack as the safest, most palatable choice. Silk Sonic’s album is also likely to be the only pure R&B album in the category, which could help it win R&B voters. Plus, there may be no legacy artists this year like Tony Bennett and ABBA in 2022 (though ABBA is a possibility for Album of the Year for “Voyage”), so old-school voters could go for Silk Sonic instead.

Long story short, don’t underestimate the R&B supergroup. If “Leave The Door Open” was any indication, they’ll continue to be strong on the Grammy stage. Plus, with possible support from a wide range of voters (as well as a likely Best Engineered Album win), the group might ultimately feel like the right choice amidst sonically daring records and virtual flops from big names this year. Looks like the real evening with Silk Sonic might be Sunday, February 5, 2023.

