When it comes to the 2023 Grammy race for Best Visual Media Song, we’re not just talking about ‘Bruno’

Have you noticed how stacked the 2023 Grammys visual media song race is? Let’s dive in.

The biggest eligible song this year for Best Song for Visual Media is probably “Encanto’s” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for multiple weeks, making it the biggest chart hit ever from a Disney movie. The song is likely the front-runner, especially as Lin-Manuel Miranda has already won this category once before with “How Far I’ll Go” from the “Moana” soundtrack. Another big hit eligible is Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” which has been surging on streaming platforms lately; that song comes from the movie “Elvis.”

Two-time category winner Lady Gaga (“Shallow” and “I’ll Never Love Again,” both from “A Star is Born”) also has a big hit eligible with “Hold My Hand,” which will likely be submitted along with OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” from “Top Gun: Maverick.” Billie Eilish and Finneas have also won this category before (for the title Bond theme from “No Time to Die”), and they might be back too with “Nobody But U,” which they penned for the Disney+ film “Turning Red.” It is likely that a couple of the above mentioned songs, if not all of them, get noms.

But they’re not the only players who could show up. Beyoncé might be a surefire bet with her Oscar-nominated “Be Alive” from the Oscar-winning “King Richard.” Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi are looking to be nominated for “Just Look Up,” their Oscar shortlisted song from the massive movie “Don’t Look Up.” Cudi will likely have two songs on the ballot, as he is also eligible for his Jay-Z collaboration “Guns Go Bang” from the Netflix original “The Harder They Fall.”

Category winner Taylor Swift (“Safe and Sound” from “The Hunger Games”) has a shot in the race with “Carolina,” penned for the movie “Where the Crawdads Sing.” And, while not a past winner in this race, H.E.R. was nominated last year for her Oscar-winning “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” so she might easily get in again this year for “Automatic Woman” from the movie “Bruised,” which could even join the Song of the Year race.

There are actually a couple of contenders on the TV side too. HBO’s “Euphoria” could get either of its Emmy-nominated, Zendaya-co-written songs into the race, whether it’s “Elliot’s Song” or “I’m Tired.” Out of the two, “I’m Tired” probably stands the better shot, as it went all the way to the top of the Spotify charts. Another big hit from a TV show is Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy,” which was written for the animated show “Arcane.” “Enemy,” which might additionally be a front-runner for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, peaked in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100.

Finally, there are dark horse contenders that might have a shot based on the popularity of their films. “Turn Up The Sunshine” from “Minions: The Rise of Gru” features Diana Ross and Tame Impala, two Grammy nominees. Jennifer Lopez is also a Grammy nominee with a big movie, “Marry Me,” which features the song “On My Way.” Finally, “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which some argue is the best film of the year, could be competing with “This Is A Life,” performed by Son Lux.

