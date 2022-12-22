HBO’s 2023 preview offers first peek at new ‘True Detective’

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated HBO crime anthology “True Detective.” But if the series taught us anything it’s that time is a flat circle. (What does that mean, exactly? No one knows, but it sounds cool.)

Season 4, subtitled “True Detective: Night Country” and arriving next year, promises to be a little different, as series creator Nic Pizzolatto is not involved in this one. (Word is that he pitched a fourth season the network didn’t care for, so he walked.) Barry Jenkins and Issa López (“Tigers Are Not Afraid”) came in with a different take and the result is this Alaska-set mystery starring Jodie Foster.

Elsewhere in the mix is Kali Reis, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand.

The precise release date remains unclear, aside from “some time in 2023.” However, we did get a brief proof-of-life glimpse of its existence in a sizzle reel of next year’s big titles from HBO and HBO Max. (Also in there are clips from new shows like “The Last of Us,” “The Idol,” and “White House Plumbers,” plus returning titles like “Succession,” “Perry Mason,” “The Gilded Age,” “Winning Time,” “Barry,” and more.)

Check out the video below to see Jodie Foster grimace in bad weather!

