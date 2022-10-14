Oscar Experts Typing: Can ‘She Said’ stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan crash the Best Actress lineup?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we look at two new entrants into the Best Actress race.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! If it’s a day of the week that ends in the letter “y,” you know there’s a new Oscar contender that has caught my eye. So, this week, it’s “She Said,” which we both saw at the New York Film Festival on Thursday. Joyce, what a picture! The journalism thriller about the New York Times reporting that brought down Harvey Weinstein was a movie we discussed as a possible Oscars juggernaut way back in March, but the enthusiasm for the project kind of dimmed in the literal months since on account of its small festival footprint. Now having seen it, however, I’m ready to consider it a top-tier Best Picture contender that should play extremely well with the industry. After the press screening on Thursday, there was a legitimate discussion among the Film Twitterers I was chatting with about whether “She Said” was more successful in its storytelling than Best Picture winner “Spotlight.” I would say yes, but that’s probably a discussion for another day — maybe next week when we talk with our mouths and you can laugh at me. So let’s focus today on our favorite race: Best Actress. “She Said” ostensibly adds two contenders to that category in Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. They’re co-leads, for sure, although I would give a slight edge to Kazan in terms of impact. She plays Times reporter Jodi Kantor and is our entry point into the story — plus, she has a couple of extra scenes with whistleblowers and Weinstein victims that allow her to show off my favorite acting trait: active listening. (Listening — it’s harder than you think!) Mulligan, however, shines too as Megan Twohey. In one scene, she memorably tells a drunken #YesAllMen dickhead to go screw — it got a big reaction in my screening; in another, she matches passive-aggressive non-answers with attorney Lanny Davis, played in a beautiful bit of casting by Peter Friedman, aka Frank Vernon from “Succession.” (FYC for him in Best Supporting Actor in my dream ballot for sure.) If I had to pick one, I’d push Mulligan into my Best Actress top five — although it’s not going to be easy with so many heavy-hitters above her. But what do you think, Joyce? Do the “She Said” stars stand a chance in Best Actress, or will one of them or both (shades of “Judas and the Black Messiah”) end up as a supporting favorite?

joyceeng: As I told you yesterday, Frank working for Harvey Weinstein tracks. The movie played very well at my screening — lots of applause and huge laughs, which may sound weird for a movie about such a serious topic. Mulligan, in particular, was the source of a lot of them — that bar scene you noted, some of her line readings are aces, and the world-weary spunk she infuses into Twohey just makes her completely pop and you’re waiting for her to come back on screen. That being said, right now, I don’t know if I’d put in either her or Kazan, who likely has more screen time due to her solo interviews with a handful of key sources in the back half of the film. I don’t know if you’ve heard, but this year’s Best Actress race is straight fire, and there might just not be enough room for even one of them. I’m not even going to consider both getting in yet since there’s only ever been five double noms in Best Actress and the last one was “Thelma & Louise” 31 years ago. The film also has solid supporting contenders in Samantha Morton, who absolutely destroys in her single scene, Jennifer Ehle and Patricia Clarkson, so I don’t know if they would try to run one of Kazan and Mulligan there. If they do, I would think they would do Mulligan.

Christopher Rosen: I do feel like Mulligan has the ostensible juice here because she’s still riding off the high of “Promising Young Woman” and, like you said, she just crushes her scenes. I’m glad you mentioned the supporting actresses, though — another reason why I think “She Said” could be a serious contender even in places like the ensemble race at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. I too was absolutely floored by Samantha Morton, who plays Zelda Perkins in “She Said” with a righteous anger and heartbreaking resignation. In a year of one-scene marvels, where someone like Judd Hirsch is rightfully a top contender in Best Supporting Actor for “The Fabelmans,” I do think Morton could go very far in the Best Supporting Actress category — especially in a race where there isn’t a major frontrunner. But then Jennifer Ehle is great too, and has the more outwardly emotional moments as Laura Madden. If I had to pick, I’d still go Morton — and I might put her in there before we’re done typing. (Would you expect anything less?) But let’s talk more about Best Actress. We’ve spent a good deal of time this week on Danielle Deadwyler and with “Till,” out in limited release today, the public can see what pundits and audiences raved about at the New York Film Festival. As mentioned, Deadwyler feels like a real contender to win Best Actress, but how are you feeling about the overall race?

joyceeng: On today, Friday, Oct. 14, Lydia Tár’s 50th birthday, according to her Wikipedia page, it still feels like Cate Blanchett vs. the field. As I said the other day, there’s no obvious alternate to Blanchett yet. It seemed like Michelle Yeoh for a while, then Michelle Williams invaded the field in the Best Picture fave, and now Deadwyler is on the rise. Viola Davis is in play for an against-type role in a box office success. There are Olivia Colman and Ana de Armas, who could have resurgences, though one seems more likely than the other. There’s Rooney Mara, “Women Talking’s” sole lead push, and Jennifer Lawrence returning to her low-key indie roots in “Causeway,” and Tang Wei, a high-brow pick I can see taking National Society of Film Critics for “Decision to Leave.” And Margot Robbie and Naomi Ackie are on the horizon with “Babylon” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” coming in December. I’m just out here listing names now. tl;dr: C8 is the current favorite, but someone can definitely stop her from becoming Cat3. But you are burying the lede here — pun obviously intended — have you slotted in Mulligan yet whilst we’ve been typing?

Christopher Rosen: I haven’t put Mulligan in just yet, but I think it could happen. I have Blanchett, Deadwyler, Yeoh and Williams in my top four with Davis hanging on at Number Five. But I’m not convinced there will be enough passion for her to get in for “The Woman King.” But I also wonder: What about something like “The Wonder” and Florence Pugh? Or like you mentioned, Lawrence for “Causeway”? I guess, what I’m asking is: will one of these ostensible long shots get in with a small group of passionate supporters? Do you think that could happen? I’ll let you have the last word as I put Morton in Best Supporting Actress…

joyceeng: I guess this is the moment when I brag about putting Morton in my SAG predictions weeks ago, something I also have no memory of doing, but go past me. But, yes, a long shot with passion can obviously get in because it’s all about getting those No. 1s in the nomination stage. We’ll get a better sense of who that could be when critics awards start unfurling in December, but as we know, sometimes the critical faves come up short too. Or maybe the top six or seven are just too strong? Who knows? Now excuse me while I order a cucumber salad for Lydia Tár Day.

