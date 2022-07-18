Extra super early Oscar predictions: Will ‘The Fabelmans’ be Spielberg’s first Best Picture in 29 years?

We recently opened our Oscars predictions center, and while it’s still only July, before the fall film festivals have even taken shape, over 1,600 Gold Derby users as of this writing already have opinions. And so far they’re saying that Steven Spielberg‘s “The Fabelmans” is the front-runner for Best Picture. It would be Spielberg’s first Best Picture winner since “Schindler’s List” (1993). But of course a lot is bound to change over the next seven months or so. This time last year how many Oscar watchers thought “CODA” was going to win Best Picture?

“The Fabelmans” is a semiautobiographical film about Spielberg’s childhood in post-war Arizona, and it leads our official predictions with 7/1 odds. Getting personal behind the camera never hurts at the Oscars. Recent Best Picture winners “Moonlight” and “Green Book” and nominees like “Lady Bird,” “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “Minari,” and “Belfast” had deeply personal connections to their writers and/or directors.

That said, our initial Best Picture forecasts are all over the place, as well they should be when so many of the Oscar contenders haven’t been seen yet. Among Gold Derby’s Editors who cover awards year-round, three are betting on “Fabelmans,” but four say it will be Martin Scorsese‘s upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon” and one predicts the investigative docudrama “She Said.”

Even more divided are our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Oscar nominations. The film with the most support from them is one that has already been released: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is predicted by eight of those elite prognosticators. That inter-dimensional action-dramedy-allegory would be an odd choice for the top prize, though perhaps no more unconventional than, say, “Birdman” or “Parasite.” Six other Top Users predict “Fabelmans,” five say “Flower Moon,” and four are going for Damien Chazelle‘s classic-Hollywood drama “Babylon.”

What do you think? Will “Fabelmans” hold onto its number-one spot in our odds all the way through the awards season? If not, what film or films do you think we might be underestimating sight unseen?

