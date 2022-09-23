Oscar Experts Typing: Who’s the Best Supporting Actress favorite now with Michelle Williams out?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we tackle Best Supporting Actress, which seemed like a lock for Michelle Williams until news broke that she would run in Best Actress earlier this week.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! Fall is in the air here in New York and in the awards campaign industrial complex. Shortly after we chatted about the Oscars with our voices this week, it was revealed that Michelle Williams would campaign as a lead actress for “The Fabelmans,” throwing cold water onto those like me who proclaimed her a lock to win Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars next year. The news set off a wave of consternation online — on Twitter, I saw both Williams and Best Supporting Actress trending for hours — but I think it’s only good news for folks like us. First, it adds yet another powerhouse actress to an already stacked Best Actress lineup: I’ve put Williams in there alongside Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence — leaving Olivia Colman, Danielle Deadwyler, Margot Robbie and Naomi Ackie on the outside for now. But even better than that, it leaves Best Supporting Actress wide open. Williams was all but awarded her Oscar at Toronto: “THE FABELMANS is only secondarily a Steven Spielberg origin story; primarily, it’s a look-at-what-she-can-do Michelle Williams vehicle and MW *really* goes for it, like someone who knows she’s been handed her signature role,” New York Times pundit Kyle Buchanan wrote earlier this month. “Back-to-back Spielberg wins in Supporting Actress?” Now, unless academy voters go rogue and still put her in the supporting actress category, it’s an Oscar lost to time and incorrect speculation. So let’s look at the Best Supporting Actress lineup. According to our odds, the race now belongs to Jessie Buckley for “Women Talking,” but as we’ve discussed, I don’t even have her getting nominated — instead, I think Claire Foy from “Women Talking” could end up the winner here. But regardless of how it ends up playing out, right now Buckley, Foy and fellow “Women Talking” co-star Judith Ivey all likely feel good about Williams exiting stage lead. In the end, to replace Williams, I went with Jean Smart for “Babylon,” sight unseen except for her three seconds in the film’s trailer. Why not? My other picks here feel slightly stronger — at least based on critical response: Hong Chau for “The Whale” (a coattail on Brendan Fraser’s front-running lead performance and an overdue performer who turns in another exemplary work), Thuso Mbedu for “The Woman King” (a coattail on Viola Davis’ commanding lead performance in that action hit and an actress who, as we discussed this week, just crushes her material), and Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin” (a breakout star who holds her own opposite two likely nominees in Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson). Maybe it’s recency bias since we just saw “Banshees” this week, but I’m kind of thinking Condon could end up the winner now — I found her revelatory in the film. But what are you thinking now, Joyce? Is Best Supporting Actress now the “Women Talking” Oscar win that buttresses its Best Picture chances, or will someone else emerge here with Williams hobnobbing with the leads?

joyceeng: Michelle Williams chose violence and I am very much here for it. The Twitter meltdowns should win Best Comedy Series at the Emmys next year. Best Supporting Actress is open range now, and much like the male categories, I’m not hardcore sold on anyone. I have Foy in first at the moment because she was in second behind Williams, so I merely moved her up a spot. But she’s really just a placeholder. I added Buckley into the vacated spot, but I’m not really sure either can/will trump the other, even though we agree that Foy has the overtly baitier role throughout the film. Usually when someone beats a co-star, they’re the consensus choice from the get-go (Melissa Leo over Amy Adams, Octavia Spencer over Jessica Chastain). One of them can obviously take off deeper into the season, but I feel like the initial response is more or less evenly split between the two, including with us — you prefer Foy and I prefer Buckley. They both seem to have their share of supporters, so it reminds me more of an Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz situation. My other picks remain the same: Chau, Condon and Nina Hoss as my Cate Blanchett coattail. I thought about re-adding two people I had earlier this year, Smart and Stephanie Hsu, but I’m gonna have my fun with Hoss for now. Yesterday, a day after the Michelle news broke, Smart posted her “Babylon” character poster — released last week — on Instagram. Coincidence? I think not.

Christopher Rosen: Smart definitely feels like the type of performer who could snowball to an easy win — this is assuming she has enough screen time or makes the most of her screen time, as Judd Hirsch apparently does in “The Fabelmans.” When the “Babylon” trailer was released, my pal Katey Rich suggested Smart was exuding some great supporting actress energy it is hard to disagree. If “Babylon” is the noisy last-second awards contender many expect, why not? Plus, it would allow Smart to add an Oscar to her Emmy (a feat Foy could nab as well). Or what if Best Supporting Actress can go to someone we haven’t even talked about yet: I’m thinking of Gabrielle Union, who won raves for her performance in “The Inspection” out of Toronto. That movie drops at the New York Film Festival next and I know A24 is high on its overall awards chances (Jeremy Pope in Best Actor is a sharp play as well). Union would be the second straight “Bring It On” actress to surface in this category — a plug here for a great new book coming out about Peyton Reed’s movie — and I think if the movie were to hit, she’d have a very compelling narrative that voters might appreciate. You’ve talked about Hoss, another underdog contender. Who are some other women you might consider here as a long-shot nominee that could very well surprise?

joyceeng: Ahem, you do not need to tell me about the Emmy-to-Best Supporting Actress Oscar pipeline. The supporting categories love coattails (whether tethered to a Best Picture nominee or a top acting contender), so if this race doesn’t ossify around a consensus lineup (and I hope it doesn’t otherwise that’s hella boring), I would favor someone from a strong contender than a fringe hopeful who could be a lone nominee. We both still have “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in for Best Picture — the original likely would’ve made the lineup had it been a hard 10 — and the tea on Janelle Monae’s performance has been positive since before its TIFF premiere, so I would not rule her out. “She Said” could also hit and that fields multiple potential nominees, including Patricia Clarkson, who just won her third Emmy earlier this month and is a former nominee for a film with Williams’ ol’ “Dawson’s Creek” co-star Katie Holmes — the connections! You mentioned this up top, but Oscar voters could defy Williams’ lead campaign and nominate her in supporting — the Reverse Kate Winslet or the Lakeith Stanfield Plot Twist — do you see that happening?

Christopher Rosen: It would be great, but I actually think there’s a better chance that this choice leaves Williams without either nomination than with her in the supporting actress lineup. I’m not saying that will happen — I still have her in my Best Actress predictions and I don’t expect her to fall out any time soon — but that’s got to be a risk, right? That she splits her own vote inside the academy and is one of the “shocking snubs” in 2023? Or, you know, she could get a nomination for Best Actress and then steamroll to victory there too, since it’s her time now. I’ll leave you to finish this up — how do you think this ends for Williams?

joyceeng: It would be priceless if voters nominate her in supporting after all this unnecessary hysteria (and if she and Clarkson make it in there, I look forward to the “Station Agent” and “Shutter Island” reunion). Unless “The Fabelmans” suffers the biggest tank of all time, she should be fine to get into Best Actress. There were other factors in Winslet’s and Stanfield’s surprise swaps. Winslet had another film that voters mostly rejected, while Stanfield was a coattail to Daniel Kaluuya in an open slot that people were trying to fill out with a second Chadwick Boseman nom, lil’ Alan Kim, David Strathairn or your fave Jared Leto, to name a few. Williams doesn’t have another major film in the running (no offense to “Showing Up”) and she’s the main female performer in “The Fabelmans,” so I think voters will accept her placement, so to speak. Winning Best Actress will obviously be harder, but that’s typing for another day.

