2023 Oscars: ‘American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton’ kickstarts the Documentary Short Subject race

A new challenger entered the 2023 Oscars race for Best Documentary Short with the start of it awards-qualifying run on Friday, September 2 in Los Angeles. Directed by Andrew Abrahams and Herb Ferrette, “American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton” tells the untold story behind the murder trial of Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton, a landmark case that centered racial injustice within the American criminal legal system. The doc short had its world premiere at the San Francisco Film Festival in April 2022 and its LA debut ahead of official release at the 28th Annual African American Film Marketplace on August 20.

Newton, one of the main subjects of “American Justice on Trial,” was a co-founder of the Black Panther Party. He faced the death penalty in a 1968 murder trial after fatally shooting a white police officer and injuring another during a car stop early in the morning. Newton suffered a near-fatal gunshot himself and so his legal team used self-defense in their arguments, but it was their challenge of “jury of one’s peers” and the groundbreaking selection of David Harper, a rare Black foreman on a jury, that turned the tides in his sentencing. The film uses archival footage and testimony to tell the story of that trial and how it challenged institutional racism and to this day stands as a precedent for the need for diverse representation in all aspects of the U.S. court system.

For co-director Abrahams, the film would be a second foray into the Oscar race. His Documentary Feature “Under Our Skin” about the American healthcare’s failures to address Lyme disease was one of 15 films shortlisted for the Academy Award in 2010. For Ferrette, this is his first time in the directors seat after working primarily in editing.

Having a qualifying run is one of the first steps toward an Oscar nomination for a short film. In the short subject categories, all eyes will be on the announcement of the short lists, typically released in December, where the year’s films are narrowed down to 15 by branches of the Academy. For documentary shorts, the Documentary Branch determines the short list and then votes again on those 15 to determine the final five nominees.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?