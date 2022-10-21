Oscar Experts Typing: Who has the edge in Best Actor? And who will round out the final 5?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we break down Best Actor, which has three strong frontrunners and one wide-open slot.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s Friday and, for us, one of the biggest days of the year: the release of “Ticket to Paradise.” Having seen it last night, I’m about to put it in all over the place at the Golden Globes and will be bending your ear about George Clooney as a Best Actor contender both there and even at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (lol). But for now, let’s talk about realistic Best Actor contenders. Today brings us the release of “The Banshees of Inisherin” as well, which has Colin Farrell giving perhaps his most acclaimed performance yet. Farrell is a trendy upset pick in the Oscars race: he’s currently ranked second behind Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” an actor Farrell beat head to head at the Venice Film Festival last month. We’ve got both of those guys getting in, but neither of us have them winning — at least right now. Instead, we’ve gone with Austin Butler for “Elvis,” a transformative musical performance that is, for my money, better than Rami Malek’s similar performance from a few years ago that won Best Actor. I still think that’s kind of realistic: “Elvis” is a more mainstream Best Picture contender than either “The Whale” or “Banshees,” and Butler has an edge by being the ostensible leader in the clubhouse. But I do wonder if Farrell will emerge in the end, even against the overwhelming response to Fraser’s comeback performance. “Banshees” is so good, with so many possible nominations — nine, 10? — that I could see Farrell winning at the Oscars next year because his movie is just the strongest. But as we know, this category actually has five nominees: I’m rounding out the group with Bill Nighy for “Living” (one of the best performances of the year in one of the better movies; “Living” Best Picture nomination, let’s go!) and Tom Cruise for “Top Gun: Maverick.” But Pete Mitchell is vulnerable in my picks, especially because another ’90s favorite entered the race this week in Tom Hanks. The two-time Best Actor winner stars in Sony’s “A Man Called Otto” and the trailer looked like a mix of “Gran Torino” and “About Schmidt.” The original Swedish version of this film, “A Man Called Ove,” landed two Oscar nominations: Best Foreign Language Film and Best Hair and Makeup at the 2017 ceremony. It’s a movie the academy has liked before, and this time it has Hanks. I don’t know. In a relatively soft year for Best Actor (at least compared to Best Actress), can Hanks get in? And can he get in twice, if his wild “Elvis” swing rises with broad support for the movie? And if *that*, a Hanks supporting nomination, happens, does Butler really become the favorite? Help me untangle my conspiracies, Joyce!

joyceeng: Wow, I can’t believe you half-stole my Clint/Jack hybrid comparison! (For the record, I said it looked like the love child of “Gran Torino” and “As Good as It Gets.”) Look, that fifth spot is wide open, so I’m not going to rule out Hanks completely, but as we all know, Oscar voters have been cool on him this century. He has missed when he was an ostensible lock and as an easy filler nom/name-check. He finally made it back in with “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” in supporting for the first time, but couldn’t capitalize on that the following year for “News of the World,” a now forgotten film that I enjoyed. So who knows with him? I think most people have the same top four. I am not nearly as chaotic as you are in your alacrity to swap picks in and out, so my fifth spot remains occupied by Hugh Jackman as a placeholder because I have no idea who else to put there. I still have Butler in first, but I’m not totally sold on him or Fraser, who continues to lap up standing Os at festivals while A24 withholds a trailer in a likely attempt to control the sure-to-be wild discourse about “The Whale” for as long as possible. My personal preference is Farrell, who has never been better than in “Banshees,” one of my favorite films of the year (next to “Ticket to Paradise,” obviously), but as we’ve discussed numerous times, he plays a regular dude on a tiny Irish island who owns lots of cozy sweaters and a pet donkey, and he has to go up against two people in transformational, traditionally Oscar-baity roles. That being said, I do see a path for him. “Banshees” will certainly be the strongest film of these three, he’ll probably be a critical fave, and he basically has the comedy Globe on lock. And as I said the other day, he can definitely win BAFTA too. The Brits loved Martin McDonagh’s previous film, “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri,” and the BAFTAs are before the SAG Awards, where he’s less likely to prevail, this season, so hopefully there will be less of a sheep mentality. It’s also the type of performance that sneaks up on you in that you go into it expecting him to be good, but you fall more and more in love with it as the movie goes on. And while he probably won’t give Eddie Redmayne a run for his money on the campaign trail, Farrell is super charming and his joint interviews with Brendan Gleeson are an utter delight. Am I talking myself into predicting him? Or am I just under a release day fever dream?

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: Breaking down ‘She Said’s’ split campaign for Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan

Christopher Rosen: Here’s the thing with this kind of exercise: I think we both have Brendan Gleeson in first for “Banshees” and I agree that Farrell kind of feels like the 2023 Oscars version of 2021 Oscars Anthony Hopkins. So if “Banshees” wins two acting awards, does that make it a dark horse Best Picture frontrunner? Or does that make it simply “Three Billboards,” which won two acting Oscars in lead and supporting and failed to take home the top prize? I guess the latter, but I’d argue “Banshees” has the potential to be a stronger overall nominee than “Three Billboards.” Anyway! What else is going on here? Let’s type about Cruise briefly: I have him in and “Top Gun: Maverick” is my favorite movie of the year. But even I’m not entirely sure this is a realistic nomination. Do people love Cruise enough to reward him for a performance that is merely in service of his massive blockbuster movie? (Chadwick Boseman, as a recent example, wasn’t nominated for “Black Panther” and neither was Charlize Theron for “Mad Max: Fury Road.”) It’s fun to think maybe, but I guess we’ll see. That’s why I’ll probably switch in Hanks: if the movie is any good, he’s an easy nominee to add to the list — and the idea of Hanks playing a grump is an against-type turn that comes without the makeup and accent of “Elvis.” What I mean is: he’s stretching! That could be enough to get in there this season. But make the case for Jackman beyond being a placeholder. “The Son” was on the receiving end of some scathing reviews, but I never want to count out Sony Pictures Classics — even though they have a slam dunk contender with Nighy in terms of performance and narrative sitting there as well. Do you think SPC can get 40 percent of the category?

joyceeng: I still have Ke Huy Quan in first in supporting actor. How dare you not know my predictions front to back?! Though I would love for Farrell and Gleeson to win his-and-his Oscars. And I am very close to tossing Barry Keoghan in for double supporting noms. Jackman, like Cruise, can wind up here merely because all these fringe contenders are more or less evenly split in their level of passion or lack thereof. There may also be snobs who are more likely to vote for Jackman in a Serious Movie than Cruise in a popcorn flick. And though the reactions to “The Son” overall have been a big fat yikes, Jackman has gotten some decent personal notices. This is also the perfect scenario for a total shocker on nomination morning if a consensus doesn’t form, but the other person most have next in line is Diego Calva, who is so “new” he doesn’t have a Wikipedia page yet! If “Babylon” hits, he can slide in there. If it doesn’t… I don’t know. There’s also our guy Gabriel LaBelle, who’s great as Stand-In Steven Spielberg in “The Fabelmans,” but while he’s not a child, he might still lean too young for them.

SEE Oscar Experts Typing: Can ‘She Said’ stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan crash the race?

Christopher Rosen: I don’t have the Notes app on my computer here, but allow me to formally apologize for misstating your predictions. I will do better! (Quan is a good pick and the favorite and he continues to provide the online world with great material, like his breakdown of meeting Harrison Ford for the first time since “Temple of Doom.”) Calva remains an unknown for me — as does “Babylon” as a whole. I know it’s absolutely Peak Me, but I haven’t reflected that in any of my predictions because who knows what the response will be and how the late release date could affect its ultimate status. (I have PTSD from “West Side Story” and its relative underperformance despite it being iconic and incredible.) I love LaBelle and I do think something could happen there — he’s just so good in “The Fabelmans” — but there probably needs to be an awareness push soon for him to break through into serious contention. But I’ll leave here with Clooney. I’m not kidding, I’d probably rank him in the 10-15 range among Best Actor performances based on my preferences. He’s just so effortless in “Ticket to Paradise.” What a star! Next time, I hope he and Julia Roberts team up with a script that does a little more to challenge them.

joyceeng: “West Side Story” was on TV the other night and I watched part of it, and you know what? Still slaps. It deserved better. Lbr, “Ticket to Paradise” is mid, especially in the Grand Julia Roberts Rom-Com Canon, and pales in comparison to Clooney’s iconic “One Fine Day” — a movie I once taped three times on one VHS off of Pay-per-view — but George and Julia are just so fun, effortless, in their element, and have such kinetic chemistry that I watched the whole thing with a goofy smile on my face. They don’t make Movie Stars like they used to, ya know? He is not happening at the Oscars, but maybe I’ll pop him into my comedy Globe actor lineup. To watch him lose to Farrell.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees by Jan. 24

Oscar odds for Best Actor Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?