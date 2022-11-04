Oscar Experts Typing: Can former Best Actress champs Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Colman return to the fray?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as “Causeway” debuts on Apple TV+, we reassess Best Actress.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! The calendar has hit November and the general public is flush with awards contenders. Out in wider release today is James Gray’s “Armageddon Time,” which is maybe a crowd anti-pleaser — although that’s part of the reason why I think it’s such a great movie. Last weekend, “TÁR” and “Till” hit more than 1,000 screens nationwide, and even “Triangle of Sadness” moved out of the ostensible arthouse. In short, it’s a great time to see a movie at the theater, which is why I’d love to lead off here with one everyone can watch at home right now so long as they subscribe to Apple TV+: “Causeway.” We talked about this one at length with our voices this week (in short, it’s awesome and one of the year’s best so far), but I wanted to focus in on how this small-scale drama with one massive star might affect the Best Actress race. Jennifer Lawrence has gotten some of her best reviews in years for “Causeway” and with just one major New York Times interview (with an excellent SEO title of “Who Is Jennifer Lawrence now?”), the former Oscar winner generated enough material for the aggregators to power an entire week of news coverage. (In brief and not totality: She isn’t playing Elizabeth Holmes because Amanda Seyfried already did it, she got stoned with her “Hunger Games” co-stars and also feels “old as mold” now that there’s another “Hunger Games” movie coming next year, and Adele told her not to do “Passengers.” As always, listen to Adele.) Lawrence is the type of star who simply makes noise whenever she does something — and that kind of clatter is likely to help get people to watch “Causeway,” a small indie drama that feels like a 1990s Sundance movie in the best way. As you expected/predicted/assumed, I immediately put Lawrence into my Best Actress lineup after watching this one last week — and while she’s still on the long shots list, I think it’s absolute possible we’re talking about her all season long. The performance rules, people love her, and Apple doesn’t have a whole lot of other contenders at the moment on which to focus. I’ve had the same four actresses in this race for weeks: Cate Blanchett, Danielle Deadwyler, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh. But that fifth spot is definitely up for grabs. Viola Davis was long my pick there for “The Woman King,” but while that movie was a hit with audiences and critics (and me!), I wonder if it’s early September release will end up being a demerit in the end. Will people remember it? Olivia Colman and perhaps especially Margot Robbie remain threats for, respectively, “Empire of Light” and “Babylon.” But today, on November 4, I’m all about J.Law. But what about you, Joyce? You haven’t moved Lawrence in just yet, but do you think it’s possible?

joyceeng: Wow, how dare you forget about her now sharing a name with Jenna Maroney?! I would love for J.Law to get in and this would be my favorite nominated performance of hers ever. It’s definitely my favorite performance of hers. It’s so natural and moving and tender, and few actors can communicate so much with just the camera resting on their face for 20 seconds. She has amazing chemistry with all her scene partners that they and all their relationships feel real, especially with Brian Tyree Henry (pause here for another shout-out to her standout scene with Russell Harvard). As predictable as you are in adding an actor from the last movie you saw, I am also predictable in that I did not do that. If this were last year, I probably would be hope-dicting her, but, again, this field is crowded, and “Causeway” is such a tiny, gentle film on Apple, which still does not have the reach of Netflix. I feel like it needs to become an organic discovery and word-of-mouth hit for people in the way “CODA” was, which I hope happens because they all deserve. That fifth spot is ostensibly open — I haven’t crunched the numbers, but most people do have the other four — and upcoming releases like “Empire of Light,” “Babylon” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” are bigger plays in various ways. The latter two are still unseen, but as we discussed the other day, the reception to “Empire of Light” has been mixed. However, it’d be dumb to rule out Colman, the queen of upsets. She’s not winning, but would anyone be shocked if she winds up sneaking a nom?

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: Our crafts predictions! And a Jennifer Lawrence comeback nomination?

Christopher Rosen: Colman is great in “Empire of Light” and as I’ll recall once again, the buzz out of that Telluride premiere was all about its awards potential. (“We just saw an Oscar winner,” said the older gentleman in front of me to his wife as we shuffled out of the Werner Herzog Theatre.) But then Film Twitter kind of salted the game. I’m firmly in the middle on “Empire of Light” as a movie — some of it really works, some of it doesn’t connect — and found many of its elements top flight, especially Colman. She does indeed crush that performance (one pundit considered it her career best, but ymmv) and does enough “New Stuff” that even awards voters potentially tired of checking her name off for another nomination will likely be impressed. She’s also in love with the movie — before the Telluride screening, she said how working with Sam Mendes was one of the most fulfilling moments of her career. I definitely think “Empire of Light” will have a second wave, even if the critical class kind of dismisses it. So maybe I’ve typed myself in Colman again? But before I make another predictions switch, let me leave you with this quote from Eric Roberts, who co-stars in “Babylon”: “Margot Robbie is going to win an Academy Award for that. She gives the most incredible performance in ‘Babylon’ that I have ever seen. The two incredible actresses in ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ gave perfect performances, and it’s on that level. She blew me away. I couldn’t believe how brilliant every minute of every day she was.” Let’s go?

joyceeng: That quote absolutely slayed me dead yesterday. Not because of the confidence of his declaration — color me shocked that someone is stumping for their co-star — but because he actually went there and who’d Elizabeth Taylor and Sandy Dennis, the latter of whom was his girlfriend for five years in the ’80s. Truly incredible. Robbie was a very popular winner pick in the earlier part of the year and through the summer, but she has skidded down to fifth place as her rivals’ films have unfurled. I can easily see her rebounding after “Babylon” finally screens in two weeks. (I have already earmarked an overall “Babylon” boom in your predictions.) I think a lot of people’s thinking with Robbie is that not only does she have a potentially big player in “Babylon,” but it might be her “time” as a young, hot star who already has two nominations under her belt, and we know how much Best Actress favors younger women (Robbie is 32). But the last five winners have all been over 40. So good news for four ahead of her? (Yes, Danielle Deadwyler is 40.)

SEE Oscar Experts Typing: Breaking down ‘Babylon’s’ acting plays (and that brief moment of bedlam)

Christopher Rosen: I am absolutely going to go bananas on “Babylon” once we see it, no doubt. But let’s end here with who will win Best Actress. We both have Cate Blanchett at the moment, and I’m still holding firm on that one. I feel like the other three actresses we’ve mentioned — all of whom are deserving of those expected nominations — will have their own big pockets of support, but there won’t really be a consensus around any single performance other than Blanchett. Thus, the victory. Does that hold water for you, or will we be back here in a few months wondering how we ever thought Deadwyler, Yeoh or Williams would lose?

joyceeng: I still have Blanchett in first, but I wouldn’t say she’s a stone-cold lock right now. I can see her losing for various reasons that we’ve discussed at length. I don’t really think her gunning for a third Oscar is a big factor because people, for the most part, vote for what they like, and they could just like Blanchett’s GOAT performance the most. But the conversation around her win chances and overall predictions would obviously be different if she only had one Oscar at home. There are definitely some anti-dictions by those who prefer other performances and find Blanchett winning again “boring.” I agree there’s no consensus alternative at the moment, but that can change very soon. But, you know, even if Lydia Tár doesn’t end up being an Oscar-winning role, she has pierced the zeitgeist, she is an icon, she is a legend, and she is very much the moment.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees by Jan. 24

Oscar odds for Best Actress Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?