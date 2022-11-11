Oscar Experts Typing: Why ‘The Fabelmans’ is still the one to beat (for now)

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as “The Fabelmans” opens in select theaters, we tackle Best Picture.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! I was talking to one of my friends this week and he asked an important question: “What’s going to win Best Picture?” When I told him “The Fabelmans” was the favorite right now, he seemed almost perplexed — not because of the film’s quality but due to its lack of noisy front-runner buzz. Which is maybe the best anecdotal evidence we have that “The Fabelmans” awards campaign is firing on all cylinders. As we discussed with our voices this week, “The Fablemans” has kind of played things perfectly this season: a big splashy Toronto debut where it received almost unanimous praise and the fest’s prestigious audience award, tastemaker screenings in the weeks after, a North American debut last week where the response remained strong, and now a limited release opposite the loudest movie of the year, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” In this era where being an early front-runner is almost a demerit, I feel like things have lined up exceedingly well for Steven Spielberg’s wonderful film: It hasn’t peaked too soon, people aren’t tired of talking about it or reading about it, and no one dislikes it. To me, that makes it a killer candidate, especially on a preferential ballot and it’s why I’ve had “The Fabelmans” in pole position for Best Picture for literal months. But because Best Picture isn’t won in the early days of November, I have to ask: What if the lack of emotional enthusiasm around “The Fabelmans,” especially when compared to something like “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” is a canary in the coal mine for an end result that has Spielberg losing Best Picture once again, even has he wins Best Director?

joyceeng: Look, anything can happen. Who had “CODA” winning Best Picture on Nov. 11, 2021? But I think it’s inaccurate to say there’s a lack of emotional response around “The Fabelmans.” With every subsequent screening, it’s pretty evident that people like the movie at the very least, and some are surprised that they like it or are surprised by how much they like it. I’ll admit I was one of them. Even if I’m excited for a movie, I go into every movie expecting to be whelmed. I was obviously concerned about “The Fabelmans’” two-and-a-half-hour runtime, but as we discussed last month, I did not feel the length and would absolutely watch it again. It’s so well paced, engaging, disarmingly intimate and unexpectedly funny. The two films that have elicited the most laughter at my screenings this year: “The Fabelmans” and “TÁR.” I think the “surprise” factor is important because — not that Spielberg can ever be run of the mill — but you can look at this film as boring/safe/predictable, and when it reveals itself to be so much more than that, you just can’t help but be taken by it and want to back it. Now that it’s out, I’m not sure for how much longer it can maintain its front-runner buzz at just below simmer. I don’t know about you, but I’m already girding my loins for the inevitable backlash.

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: Can ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ crash the Best Picture race?

Christopher Rosen: Certainly no movie is immune from backlash — and it often feels like people follow the awards race simply because they want to watch the world burn. An annual part of the season now are those exhausting “Oscar villain” takes, where someone will rank all the contenders in terms of how much the online world should be Big Mad about their mere existence. Fun! So I’m sure “The Fabelmans” will get dinged, but probably not much more than anything else? As I mentioned this week, at least anecdotally, I think “TÁR” is more polarizing than the initial wave of reviews would suggest. I’ve talked to a few people who just didn’t get it or like it, and that includes some older critics, who are brushing up against what Todd Field’s film is trying to say. But no one really thinks “TÁR” is winning Best Picture. Movies like “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Women Talking” and the unseen “Babylon” — all of which are on that list of “locked” Best Picture nominees most people expect to see called out on nominations morning — aren’t without detractors either. I guess what I’m saying is “The Fabelmans” probably won’t stand out among the haterade. But that’s why I keep going back to “Everything Everywhere.” I don’t know anyone who didn’t like it — even if a lot of people don’t ALL CAPS love it like those who post on Letterboxd. Its cast is filled with beloved actors whom people just love to see on the campaign trail. There’s a great industry story there too: proof that people will still go to the movies to see something original, even in this era of Marvel. I’ve got “Everything Everywhere” firmly in second place, and could easily see it going all the way (not that it matters, but it kind of matters: “Everything Everywhere” feels more likely to get an acting win than “The Fabelmans,” although I do think Michelle Williams could end up as a runaway winner in Best Actress by the time we reach March.) Joyce, if “The Fabelmans” falls, will “Everything Everywhere” pull off the upset, or does something else have your (third) eye?

joyceeng: Why do I feel like you want me to tell you to move “Everything Everywhere” into first? I have it in second too, so we’re on the same page here. I can see some voters finding it too “silly” and ranking it low, which may not matter in the end if the movie can continue to be seen as the underdog. People are rooting for its success, and like you said, the cast is likable and campaigning their asses off. After that, it’s hard to hazard a guess as to what’s solidly next in line. I have “Top Gun: Maverick” in third but in a “third most likely to be nominated” way. I do not expect it to win. “Women Talking” and “Banshees” are great films, but they feel more like potential screenplay winners that don’t take the top prize. “TÁR,” which last week you were concerned will be snubbed, was always going to be polarizing to a wider audience, so that changes nothing. The general public’s reception to it is good for what that film is and what it says and doesn’t explicitly say. And not even at its critical peak during festivals was there a serious conversation about it winning Best Picture. But Lydia Tár’s impact remains unmatched. And “Babylon,” your next favorite film, is still a huge question mark for just a few more days. But I want to circle back to your favorite film exactly four weeks ago: “She Said,” which you promptly moved into second after seeing it. Has your fickle heart forsaken it?

SEE Oscar Experts Typing: Can former Best Actress champs Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Colman return to the fray?

Christopher Rosen: Ha, no, my heart is still full for “She Said.” It is easily one of the best movies of the year in my estimation — right alongside “The Fabelmans” and “Top Gun: Maverick” — and is every bit as good as “Spotlight.” But while “The Fabelmans” is making its quiet front-runner status work in its favor, I think the opposite is true for “She Said.” I honestly don’t know one person who has seen it who wasn’t knocked over by Maria Schrader’s adaptation. This is a message movie, yes, but it’s also just incredibly entertaining and well made. But that anecdotal enthusiasm hasn’t materialized for awards pundits just yet. “She Said” ranks ninth in our Best Picture odds, but I actually think it has an easier path to a nomination than “TÁR” or “Women Talking.” After I saw “She Said” at New York Film Festival, I shot it all the way to second in my rankings. I’ve since cooled on that leap, but maybe that says more about my fickle nature than anything else. It’s certainly is a movie people in the industry will watch and when they do, they’ll likely be as enamored as I was? At least that’s my hope. If anything is going to be this year’s “CODA,” I wouldn’t bet against “She Said.” But I’ll let you have the last word here. What’s your favorite underdog?

joyceeng: “Causeway,” obviously. While I’m not impulsive like you are, I also thought “She Said” was great and would support a Best Picture nomination. But, yes, it feels like the first wave of praise came and went swiftly. It’s in the opposite situation than that of “The Fabelmans” in that I feel like it needed to be just a tad noisier since it has not been the favorite for months. But this can all change next week when it hits theaters. It will be interesting to see what the industry reaction(s) will be. I can picture a whole range, from those who think Hollywood is trying to pat itself on the back despite being complicit to those who are eager to cast an anti-Harvey revenge vote. But if “She Said” winds up ascendant and your initial prophecy proves correct and “The Fabelmans” remains in pole position, Universal cannot lose.

Oscar odds for Best Picture Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?