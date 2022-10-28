Oscar Experts Typing: Breaking down ‘Babylon’s’ acting plays (and that brief moment of bedlam)

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we discuss “Babylon’s” finalized acting campaigns.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s Friday, general audiences are getting ready to see “TÁR,” the junket press was afforded an opportunity to return to Wakanda (Forever) with the premiere of the “Black Panther” sequel, and Paramount’s FYC website caused a great disturbance in the Force. On Thursday morning, we awoke to news that “Babylon” star Brad Pitt would campaign in the Best Actor category for the film, while presumed lead Diego Calva would travel through awards season in the supporting lane. It was a surprise that made some sense: Best Actor is so wide open I feel comfortable not only predicting a nomination for Tom Cruise but also entertaining the notion of either Adam Sandler or Paul Mescal making a serious run at glory. It’s such a wide-open field, in fact, that if Pitt were in the Best Actor race, he’d probably immediately crack the top 10 sight unseen. Meanwhile, Calva as a newcomer, could perhaps have an easier path to a nomination in the topsy-turvy supporting category. But, alas, all that gamesmanship was for naught: Later in the afternoon on Thursday, it was confirmed by Variety that the Paramount FYC site had “errors in the acting submissions.” Whoops! So, we’re back to the status quo: Calva as a Best Actor contender, Pitt in the supporting race, and Margot Robbie competing for Best Actress. What do you think of all this gamesmanship, Joyce? In particular, what are your thoughts on Robbie confirmed for the stacked Best Actress race?

joyceeng: A truly twisty Thursday. You know I am always here for category chaos, and honestly, I was prepared for those “changes” to stand. During that brief interlude, it felt like Paramount had taken note of how thin the Best Actor field is and decided to maximize its nomination total. By all accounts from test screenings, Calva is the lead of “Babylon,” but even with the weak field, he was looking shaky as a young newcomer and would have a better shot of making it in supporting. Pitt, however, could make either category solely because he’s Brad Pitt. I also really delighted in the idea of Paramount sacrificing Cruise for his “Interview with the Vampire” co-star because it’s safe to say that voters would be more likely to check off Brad Pitt for “Babylon” than Tom Cruise for “Top Gun: Maverick.” But that’s all a moo point now. If Pitt were going lead, I would add him, but I dropped him from my supporting slate the other day and am going to keep him out for the time being. As for Robbie, I’m glad we can all leave behind the “run her in supporting” campaign that erupted on the interwebs the past few weeks after Danielle Deadwyler emerged as a legit Best Actress threat for “Till.” I can see all three of Robbie, Pitt and Calva getting in and all three missing. Robbie remaining in lead also clears the way for Jean Smart, a popular prediction, to get shortlisted in supporting, as well as Li Jun Li, the film’s other supporting actress contender. Do you think any of them can make it? Its other supporting actor pushes are Jovan Adepo and Peter 2 himself, Tobey Maguire.

Christopher Rosen: It’s always tough to type about a movie we haven’t seen, especially with regard to how some of these supporting performances might stand out. But let’s do it anyway! In Best Supporting Actor, I feel like there are only two locked nominees: Ke Huy Quan, whom we talked about this week as perhaps the best front-runner of the entire season, and Brendan Gleeson. Everyone else in that category feels movable and there’s absolutely a path for Pitt there and maybe even Maguire. Peter 2 is due for some Oscar recognition as part of a comeback narrative, right? And if “Babylon” is going to big-foot the race, why couldn’t this be the movie with two supporting actor nominees (apologies here to our beloved Barry Keoghan). As for the supporting actresses, I think there’s absolutely a path for Smart to get in here — and if she were nominated, it could be an irresistible narrative to have her go all the way. That category too remains in flux: I’m bullish on Carey Mulligan for “She Said” but I might be the only one. Jamie Lee Curtis feels inevitable too. We both love Kerry Condon from “Banshees,” but does she become vulnerable if Smart is here too? Or does “Women Talking” go from two potential nominees to none? What do you make of this news for the rest of the contenders?

joyceeng: Regardless of whoever and how many actors from “Babylon” end up in supporting actor, it doesn’t change my top two of Quan and Gleeson (for now). Like I said the other day, Quan is poised to become the steady force, especially since many of his rivals have to deal with internal competition as well. This week, we both dumped “The Fabelmans’” one-and-a-half-scene wonder Judd Hirsch but kept Paul Dano. But they can both very well get in! I still haven’t changed anything in my supporting actress lineup, but I think if I were to drop someone, it would be one of the “Women Talking” ladies, Jessie Buckley or Claire Foy, at this moment. JLC’s rise in the rankings is largely due to her aggressive campaigning (again, here for it) recently, but I still think voters will need to feel passionate about her performance as well. I haven’t had Smart in here in a hot minute, but if “Babylon” hits, sure? She’d fit the veteran profile and has the career renaissance on top of that, albeit on TV, but, you know, some (not us!) would say “Hacks” is an 18-hour movie.

Christopher Rosen: I guess the reason I’m not ready to push Smart into my predictions is her bona fides as a film actor. She’s a television legend, of course, but she’s never really had a film role that could match her talent (apologies here to “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Garden State”). We know the academy isn’t as sentimental as they seem, so I think she’d really have to blow everyone away. Which, hey, I wouldn’t bet against it! As for Robbie, she’s found steady favor with the academy: two nominations already and she really could have had two more in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Mary Queen of Scots.” But Best Actress is so loaded, not just with legendary stars putting up massive work (like Cate Blanchett and Michelle Williams and Viola Davis), but also irresistible narratives (Michelle Yeoh) and social import (Danielle Deadwyler). For Robbie to enter that fray, she’d really have to throw down and fight a f—ing snake. But I wouldn’t put it past her. I’ll leave you with the last word on “Babylon” for now until we finally get to see it!

joyceeng: My last word on “Babylon” is that it has caused so much drama that didn’t even change anything before anyone has seen it, what kind of chaos magic will it wring when it is seen? I don’t have any “Babylon” actor in right now, so the joke could be on me, but I’ll deal with that when we get there. I am happy for you that Cruise gets to stay in your Best Actor picks for another day.

