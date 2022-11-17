Oscar Experts slugfest: ‘Babylon’ bursts onto the scene — but how far will it go? [WATCH]

“Babylon” has finally opened its gates, but will Oscar voters welcome it through their doors? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng discuss the Oscar chances of Damien Chazelle‘s unhinged three-hour extravaganza.

Chazelle’s debaucherous ode to the silent era of Hollywood finally screened this week, and if you’ve been online, you know the reactions have been all over the map. Will Oscar voters have the same polarizing response to a very long film that opens with an elephant pooping, features projectile vomiting, and is overflowing with sex, drugs (and some rock and roll)? “Babylon’s” strongest shots are below the line, but we break down the competitiveness of its main performers — Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Brad Pitt and Jean Smart — in the acting races.

After seeing “The Whale,” we discuss whether Brendan Fraser is a lock in Best Actor. The star also made headlines this week after he told GQ that he won’t attend the Golden Globes if he’s nominated due to his history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (in 2018, Fraser shared in a GQ profile that former HFPA president Philip Berk had groped him at an event in 2003).

Elsewhere, we go over the new trailer and rollout for Will Smith‘s “Emanicipation.”

