Oscar Experts slugfest: Can ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ crash the Best Picture race? [WATCH]

This Friday, it’s time to return to Wakanda as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters. But will the franchise return to the Best Picture race? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng discuss the sequel’s Oscar chances, Jimmy Kimmel‘s own Oscar return and more.

After “Black Panther” (2018) became the first superhero film to earn a Best Picture nomination, the long-awaited follow-up — reconceived after Chadwick Boseman‘s untimely death from colon cancer in 2020 — is seeking to be the rare sequel to make the Best Picture cut as well. The good news is that with a hard 10 slots now, there’s room for it. But does “Wakanda Forever” have the right stuff beyond its excellent crafts? And can Angela Bassett really make the supporting actress lineup?

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: Our crafts predictions! And a Jennifer Lawrence comeback nomination?

When the first “Black Panther” film was in theaters, Kimmel was the Oscar host that year, his second consecutive stint. He will emcee for a third time next year, as announced on Monday. We discuss why the talk show host may be a safe choice but not a terrible choice, especially to be locked in four months out from the ceremony.

Elsewhere, we break down the new trailers for “The Whale” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and “The Fabelmans” maintaining its status as a low-key front-runner.

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and “The Whale” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” trailers (0:00)

Jimmy Kimmel is your Oscar host again (12:19)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” reactions (23:29)

“The Fabelmans” as a low-key front-runner (38:46)

Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor (43:48)

Listener questions (59:03)

Oscar odds for Best Picture Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?