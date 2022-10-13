Oscar Experts slugfest: Can Danielle Deadwyler beat Cate Blanchett in Best Actress? [WATCH]

A week after “TÁR” opened in limited release, “Till” will hit theaters on Friday, boasting another Best Actress hopeful in Danielle Deadwyler. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss her chances and if she can become Cate Blanchett‘s closest rival.

Deadwyler has received rave reviews for her performance as Mamie Till, the mother of Emmett Till who became an activist after the 14-year-old was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 by white supremacists. Prior to the film’s New York Film Festival premiere on Oct. 1, she was outside of the top five in the odds, but is now in fifth place and rising. How high can she go? We discuss the advantages Deadwyler has over her formidable competition, which includes Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) even if “Till” doesn’t make Best Picture.

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: Will Smith’s return and lots of thoughts on ‘The Fabelmans’

Meanwhile, “The Whale” continues its festival hobnobbing with a premiere this week at the London Film Festival, where Brendan Fraser got another huge round of applause. He remains in first place in the Best Actor odds, and in such a soft year for the category, does “The Whale” need that Best Picture nomination to lock in the win for him?

Elsewhere, we discuss the “Women Talking” trailer, “TÁR’s” solid box office and more.

Timestamps:

Intro and “Till” reactions (0:00)

Best Actress (12:40)

Best Actor (28:30)

“Women Talking” trailer (43:47)

Other thoughts on “TÁR” (55:14)

Oscar odds for Best Actress Who will be nominated?

