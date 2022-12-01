Oscar Experts slugfest: Is everyone underestimating ‘Elvis’? Plus: ‘Emancipation,’ NYFCC preview

‘Tis the calm before the storm as we enter December and are on the verge of a bevy of critics awards and nominations, including the New York Film Critics Circle on Friday. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss that, the Gotham winners and their current predictions before narratives shift again.

Our Best Picture picks remain mostly the same, though “Elvis” has surged in one of our rankings on the heels of a string of recent packed screenings. Not only that, but Tom Hanks has also made the supporting actor top five in one of our lineups, a possible nomination we also discussed last week. Is it too out there to think that Baz Luhrmann could sneak into Best Director too?

Meanwhile, the first trophies of the season were handed out Monday at the Gotham Awards, where “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won Best Picture and Best Supporting Performance for Ke Huy Quan, who’s looking more and more like this season’s acting sweeper. After getting snubbed by the Independent Spirit Awards, an absent Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) took home Best Lead Performance, beating two main Best Actress rivals, Cate Blanchett (“TÁR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), and her fellow Spirit snubbee Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”). But is the person who got the biggest boost out of the ceremony Michelle Williams? The “Fabelmans” star received a tribute award and delivered an instantly viral speech in which she talked at length about the impact that Mary Beth Peil, her “Dawson’s Creek” Grams, had on her life and career.

Elsewhere, we try to figure out who will be the left-field NYFCC winners and discuss Will Smith‘s comeback as “Emancipation” opens Friday.

