Oscar Experts slugfest: Our ridiculously early 2023 predictions [WATCH]

The 94th Academy Awards just ended and while the discourse will continue on forever, it’s time to look ahead to the 95h Academy Awards. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their super early predictions for next year’s Oscars having seen absolutely nothing so far and knowing even less. Because why not?

We make our picks in the top six categories: Best Picture, Best Director and the four acting categories. Next season’s slate is packed with films from lots of huge names and former Oscar nominees and winners, including Martin Scorsese‘s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Steven Spielberg‘s “The Fabelmans,” Damien Chazelle‘s “Babylon,” Sam Mendes‘ “Empire of Light,” Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” and James Cameron‘s long-awaited “Avatar 2.” Other highly anticipated films include Maria Schrader‘s “She Said,” about Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey‘s Harvey Weinstein exposé, Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” based on the Don DeLillo novel, and “Tár,” Todd Field’s first film in 16 years.

The Best Director race could pit Scorsese against Spielberg for the first time ever despite at combined 17 nominations between the two of them. Our acting lineups are kind of all over the place pending category placements — “Killers of the Flower Moon” is perplexing us most of all — but one of us goes hard on “The Son” and the other on “Armageddon Time” and… Chris Rock.

Elsewhere, we discuss the latest development in Slapgate, which is not really all that much, and how this could impact Will Smith‘s candidacy next season for “Emancipation.”

