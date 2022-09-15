Oscar Experts slugfest: Is ‘The Fabelmans’ the one to beat after TIFF premiere? [WATCH]

Last month, Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng updated their ridiculously early 2023 Oscar predictions from March, and it’s time for more changes now with festival season underway.

After a slew of premieres at Venice, Telluride and the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival, we reassess the field, which now feels a tad more open in Best Picture. While several contenders have had mixed receptions, some did garner near-universal praise, including Best Picture frontrunner “The Fabelmans” and Todd Field‘s comeback vehicle “Tar.” We discuss the various reactions and Chris shares his Telluride dispatch.

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: Reviewing and updating our early 2023 predictions

The acting categories have firm frontrunners in two categories, Cate Blanchett (“Tar”) in Best Actress and Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) in Best Supporting Actress. It would be the third Oscar for the former and the first for the latter. On the other hand, the male acting races are less settled. Brendan Fraser has all the raves for his turn in “The Whale,” but will the divisive film make Best Picture?

Plus: We discuss the chaotic “Babylon” trailer and more.

Timestamps:

Intro and festival reactions (0:00)

Best Picture (31:55)

Best Director (42:18)

Best Actor (50:09)

Best Actress (1:00:07)

Best Supporting Actor (1:07:18)

Best Supporting Actress (1:13:07)

Screenplay categories and other thoughts (1:22:06)

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?