Oscar Experts slugfest: Reviewing and updating our early 2023 predictions [WATCH]

Right after the 94th Academy Awards in late March, Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng made their ridiculously early 2023 Oscar predictions. And now, a little more than four months later, it’s time to reevaluate them and make some changes ahead of the fall festivals.

Most of our initial picks survived the overhaul, including Steven Spielberg‘s “The Fabelmans,” Damien Chazelle‘s “Babylon” and Sam Mendes‘ “Empire of Light,” but some changes were out of necessity since a few films are not coming out in 2022. Other tweaks are based on new data, like Netflix’s April acquisition of Alejandro G. Inarritu‘s “Bardo” and the boffo success of “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” We did our predictions so early that the latter had not even been released it, but now we’re both predicting multiple bids for the Michelle Yeoh starrer, including for the leading lady herself.

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: Our ridiculously early 2023 predictions

“Top Gun: Maverick” has been the movie of the summer and just passed “Titanic” (1997) as the seventh-highest grossing film in U.S. box office history, but James Cameron could have the last laugh if “Avatar: The Way of Water” bumps out “Top Gun: Maverick” and joins the 2009 original as a Best Picture nominee. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is also on deck. Is there room for three blockbuster sequels?

Elsewhere, we wonder if Austin Butler can go all the way in Best Actor for “Elvis” and try to guess what will win the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Timestamps:

Intro (0:00)

Best Picture (4:03)

Best Director (18:57)

Best Actor (24:06)

Best Actress (35:11)

Best Supporting Actor (42:00)

Best Supporting Actress (50:44)

Other thoughts (58:58)

