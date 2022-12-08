Oscar Experts slugfest: 2023 Golden Globe film nominations predictions, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ makes a splash

Now with a TV home once again and more than 100 new voting members, the Golden Globes will announce its nominations for its 80th ceremony on Monday. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their final predictions, discuss “Avatar: The Way of Water” and more.

How much will the influx of new voters affect the nominations? The old Hollywood Foreign Press Association would definitely fall for “Elvis,” but will the new one? We both have the Baz Luhrmann film in our Best Drama Film lineups, alongside expected nominees “The Fabelmans,” “TÁR” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Speaking of the biggest film of the year (until “Avatar”?), will thee HFPA go for Tom Cruise in the soft drama actor race after he returned his three previous trophies? We differ on this one.

Neither of us has “Avatar: The Way of Water” in for Best Drama Film, which went to the first “Avatar” 13 years ago. James Cameron‘s long-awaited sequel finally screened this week to positive reactions and while we don’t have it represented at the Globes, we feel good about its Oscar prospects. Can it win the same Oscars that the first film won? Likely.

Elsewhere, we go over last week’s New York Film Critics Circle winners and preview the upcoming National Board of Review and Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards.

Timestamps:

Intro and “Avatar: The Way of Water” reactions (0:00)

Golden Globe nominations predictions (14:52)

NYFCC recap, NBR and LAFCA preview (50:36)

Listener questions (1:09:50)

