Oscar Experts slugfest: Spirit Awards snubs and surprises, ‘Glass Onion’ arrives (in theaters)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “TÁR” were, uh, everywhere in the 38th Independent Spirit Awards nominations list. But that wasn’t the case for some other ostensible Oscar contenders. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the Spirit Awards nominees, what they mean for the Oscars and more.

“Everything Everywhere” led the way with eight Spirit Awards noms on Tuesday, including one for birthday girl Jamie Lee Curtis in the new gender-neutral supporting category, a nice get in her very public campaign for her first Oscar nomination. “TÁR” was right behind with seven bids, including for Cate Blanchett in the gender-neutral lead category, where she’ll face off against “Everything Everywhere” star Michelle Yeoh in what’s sure to be one of their many battles this season. One person conspicuously absent from the category, though, is “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler, who did snag a Gotham Award nomination, alongside Blanchett and Yeoh. Similarly, Best Actor Oscar favorite Brendan Fraser was MIA, as well as his co-star Hong Chau. We discuss why there’s no need to fret in terms of their Oscar nomination prospects, but maybe you ought to tuck this away in case a larger pattern develops.

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: ‘Babylon’ bursts onto the scene — but how far will it go?

This weekend, in between, turkey, football and Black Friday, you can also watch “The Fabelmans,” which opens wide Wednesday, and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which will be in theaters for one week starting Wednesday before dropping on Netflix on Dec. 23. Are we underestimating “The Fabelmans,” written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, in Best Original Screenplay? And can “Glass Onion” do what “Knives Out” could not and get into Best Picture?

Elsewhere, we discuss “She Said” bombing at the box office and Angela Bassett‘s Oscar hopes for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and Spirit Awards snubs and surprises (0:00)

Can “The Fabelmans” win writing? (34:29)

“Glass Onion” reactions (50:31)

“She Said’s” disappointing box office (1:03:58)

Listener questions (1:12:37) (“Wakanda Forever” spoilers 1:13:48-1:16:20)

Oscar odds for Best Picture Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?