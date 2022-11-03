Oscar Experts slugfest: Our crafts predictions! And a Jennifer Lawrence comeback nomination? [WATCH]

Will “Top Gun: Maverick” dominate below the line? Will John Williams win one final time with “The Fabelmans”? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng share their predictions in some craft categories, the return (again) of Jennifer Lawrence and more.

You can now predict six below-the-line categories, including a key one like Best Film Editing and a fan-favorite like Best Original Score. We have mostly similar picks, but also some notable outliers, including “Emancipation” in one category. We debate whether Hildur Guðnadóttir will get into Best Original Score for “Women Talking” or “TÁR,” the latter of which doesn’t have a ton of non-diegetic music, and if Guillermo del Toro‘s “Pinocchio” will nab noms outside of Best Animated Feature.

After opening in limited release last week, “Causeway” will hit Apple TV+ on Friday. Though she just headlined “Don’t Look Up” last year, we break down how this performance is a return to form for JLaw. But can the former champ break into the crowded Best Actress category? One of us is predicting her and Brian Tyree Henry in Best Supporting Actor.

Elsewhere, we discuss the “Avatar: The Way of Water” trailer and take our first listener question.

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and crafts predictions (0:00)

Best Picture (29:26)

“Causeway” reactions (38:47)

Thoughts on “Avatar” trailer, “The Fabelmans” promo (51:40)

Listener question (1:02:00)

Oscar odds for Best Actress Who will be nominated?

