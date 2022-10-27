Oscar Experts slugfest: Is Ke Huy Quan the safest acting pick? Will Jamie Lee Curtis make it in? [WATCH]

It’s not officially awards season until we get our first set of nominations, and that finally happened Tuesday with the Gotham Awards. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the nominations and what they mean, if anything, for the Oscars.

In the Gothams’ two gender-neutral acting categories, Best Actor frontrunner Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and three Best Actress favorites Cate Blanchett (“TÁR”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) made the lead cut, along with another Best Actor contender, Colin Farrell, but for another film, “After Yang” (“The Banshees of Inisherin” was ineligible but was nominated for international feature). But the more interesting slate is in supporting, where there are double “Women Talking” nominees but perhaps not the duo most would expect. Jessie Buckley and Ben Whishaw got in, while Claire Foy missed out. A sign of things to come?

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: Breaking down the ‘She Said’ split campaign for Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan

The Gotham Awards was where Troy Kotsur kick-started his Oscar run last year for “CODA,” and we make the case for Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) to do the same. While Quan looks strong (or as strong as you can be in late October) for the win, his co-star Jamie Lee Curtis is coming on strong in her campaign. The never-nominated star is NOT going to play coy and has risen to sixth place in the supporting actress odds. Can she actually make it in?

Elsewhere, we make live updates to our supporting actor and Golden Globe predictions.

Timestamps:

Intro and Gotham Awards nominations reactions (0:00)

Best Supporting Actor (13:14)

Best Supporting Actress (22:42)

Best Director (34:57)

Other thoughts and Golden Globe predictions (40:15)

