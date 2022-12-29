Oscar Experts slugfest: Mailbag episode! Who will get Dench’d? And our favorite films of 2022

Will “The Fabelmans” pull a “Power of the Dog”? Is Danielle Deadwyler the Delroy Lindo of the year? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to answer your burning questions in a mailbag episode.

Last season, Best Picture frontrunner “The Power of the Dog” earned 12 Oscar nominations but wound up winning just one, Best Director for Jane Campion. Will that same fate meet Steven Spielberg? “The Fabelmans” has lost some steam in recent weeks, including the No. 1 ranking in the Best Picture odds to “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” but Spielberg remains on top in Best Director. That category certainly feels like the best and most obvious place to award the film as other categories feel more out of its reach, but there are some key differences between last year’s race and this year’s.

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: 2023 shortlist snubs (‘All Too Well’) and surprises (‘All Quiet on the Western Front’)

Meanwhile, one listener wonders if Deadwyler will wind up like Lindo did two years ago for “Da 5 Bloods”: an Oscar snubbee with only a Critics Choice nomination from the televised precursors after a lot of early online hype for the win. We discuss why the “Till” star feels better positioned to make the final five than Lindo did.

Elsewhere, we try to figure out who could be the Caitriona Balfe and Judi Dench of the year and name our favorite films of 2022.

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

Oscar odds for Best Picture Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?