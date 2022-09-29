Oscar Experts slugfest: Why you shouldn’t count out Michelle Williams in Best Actress [WATCH]

Michelle Williams turned the Oscar-prognosticating world upside down last week when she moved to lead for “The Fabelmans” after nearly everyone was ready to mail her the supporting actress trophy. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss what this shake-up means and more.

While some fretted over whether Williams would even make the highly competitive Best Actress lineup now, we think she’s good for the nom (she’s currently in fifth place in the odds), but winning will definitely be a tougher task against frontrunners Cate Blanchett (“Tar”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). However, it would be a mistake to write her off completely.

Williams’s move has now leveled out the Best Supporting Actress field, where “Women Talking’s” Jessie Buckley leads the odds at the moment. Her co-star Claire Foy sits in second, but could one of them miss? And can Thuso Mbedu ride “The Woman King’s’ success to a nomination?

Elsewhere, we discuss “The Banshees of Inisherin’s” prospects and go over our early Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards predictions.

Timestamps:

Intro and Michelle Williams in Best Actress (0:00)

Best Actor (19:25)

Best Supporting Actress (26:32)

Best Supporting Actor (30:43)

Golden Globe predictions (37:00)

SAG Awards predictions (53:30)

