Oscar Experts Typing: Can ‘She Said’s’ Carey Mulligan take advantage of the unsettled supporting actress race?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we debate “She Said’s” prospects as it hit theaters.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back on the Friday before Thanksgiving and with a lot of interesting new releases in theaters to discuss — not that anyone will notice, at least judging by the recent box office reports. On the foodie front, “Bones and All” and “The Menu” are out — “Bones” is in limited release before it expands on Thanksgiving, appropriate for a movie about cannibalism. I’m a fan of one of those movies — here’s a hint — but putting aside my opinion, it feels both face a slightly uphill battle on the awards front. “The Menu” is probably more of a Golden Globes play in the comedy categories — Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy feel like pretty strong bets — while “Bones and All” should garner some critical prizes, a lot of Letterboxd love, and maybe deserved underdog Oscar nominations for David Kajganich in adapted screenplay and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross in score or even original song. But it’s the other movie out today, in wide release, no less, that has me flummoxed. I’m typing, of course, about my beloved “She Said.” Joyce, this movie rules. It’s not just about something — good journalism, speaking truth to power — but super entertaining. Maria Schrader’s drama is exceedingly well made and impressively watchable. The performances are top notch, too: Carey Mulligan is effortless, the Robert Redford to Zoe Kazan’s Dustin Hoffman. There’s great stuff in the supporting cast as well, particularly Peter Friedman and Andre Braugher. When I saw “She Said” at the New York Film Festival, I thought it could be a serious threat for multiple nominations, including picture, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, score, editing and maybe even director. But now, I can’t deny that seems like a lark. Is the decided lack of buzz — plus what I assume will be some unsightly ticket sale numbers — a sign “She Said” might be better off asking for a kill fee, or does this journalism drama have the goods to get back to page one? (Journalism?)

joyceeng: It is a wonderful weekend to be a “Succession” stan at the movies. “The Menu” is full of “Succession” peeps behind and in front of the camera (with a line lifted from the show to boot) and “She Said” features Frank Vernon facing off against Carey Mulligan backed by a killer Nicholas Britell score (she types while listening to the Grammy-nominated “Succession” Season 3 soundtrack for the umpteenth time). Too bad “Armageddon Time” isn’t also opening today. “She Said” is a great film and a great journalism film and definitely deserves all the inches above the fold, but my initial reservations a month ago about its Oscar candidacy have not really changed. I’d love to see it get into a handful of categories — and I still think it can in a couple — but it feels like the noise for this never reached a fever pitch, even after it opened to solid reviews at NYFF. For certain films, it’s a double-edged sword to be overhyped, but in this case, I think it could’ve used a bit more hype, especially heading into a wide release on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s” second weekend and right before Thanksgiving when its fellow Universal flick (and the studio’s No. 1) “The Fabelmans” goes wide. It’s not going to blow the roof off the joint this weekend, so the best case scenario is that it has good word of mouth and legs. Regardless of the box office, I do think it will be a priority screener for the industry, for obvious reasons, and then it’s a matter of how they respond to it. Though it’s about a serious subject matter, which it deftly handles with care and respect to the victims, “She Said” is very watchable and funny, and isn’t a tough sit like some other contenders (hi, “Bones and All”). I only have it in adapted at the moment, but as of yesterday, you still have it in Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Mulligan, even as you cleared the room for Jean Smart in “Babylon” and Hong Chau in “The Whale.” If “She Said” sinks — again, I hope it doesn’t — will you go down with the ship?

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: ‘Babylon’ bursts onto the scene — but how far will it go?

Christopher Rosen: The short answer is “yes,” but let me type some extra words to help add context: I think the three categories “She Said” should factor into at this point are the “CODA” trifecta: picture, adapted screenplay and supporting. For Best Picture, like we’ve said, there is a lot flexibility on the backend and so I think “She Said” is still a worthy option there alongside other potential also-rans like “The Whale” or “The Woman King” or “Living.” I’ll leave it for now, or until the precursors tell me it’s time to abandon ship. In adapted, there aren’t a whole lot of slam dunks beyond the obvious — it’s why I’ve got “Bones and All” there too — so I feel like that’s the best bet for “She Said” recognition. As for supporting actress: Well, that is not-so-quietly the most competitive category of the year. Mulligan, however, has a few things going for her: She’s a borderline lead, she’s got multiple memorable scenes, and it seems like the academy likes her — at least enough to get her nominated. I have her winning right now, and hey, why not? (Sidebar: You’ll be surprised to know I’m already primed to about-face on my Smart prediction in favor of a return to Kerry Condon. I contain multitudes?) But let me circle back to something you mentioned earlier: Maybe the biggest obstacle for “She Said” is that it’s Universal’s No. 2 priority this month behind “The Fabelmans.” There’s not much to do about that now — but putting out “She Said” between the limited and wide release of Steven Spielberg’s Oscar front-runner feels like a tough beat — but if the studio waited any longer, “She Said” would probably get lost in the maw of the December releases like “Avatar” and “Babylon.” Thursday, we saw MGM punt “Women Talking” from its limited bow on Dec. 2 to Dec. 23. What I’m typing, I guess, is maybe it would’ve been better for “Women Talking” and “She Said” to hit theaters in October, closer to their ballyhooed festival debuts? But then they’d risk being lost in the shuffle of “TÁR” and “Armageddon Time” and “Till.” Movies, now more than ever — at least in terms of quantity? Joyce, I’m kind of spiraling this into a Puck newsletter or something, so save me from myself and industry pontification and tell me what everyone wants to know: How can we get Nicholas Britell the “She Said” recognition he deserves (he types as he listens to the “She Said” score on Spotify)?

joyceeng: Best Original Score is stacked and I am, sadly, not predicting our guy right now because, like I’ve said, I don’t think he would win, so I’d rather not see him stockpile noms to no avail. It’s an anti-diction only because I don’t want to see him lose again. But I will obviously add him if it seems like we’re heading toward that direction. The only thing shocking about your Smart about-face is that you’re considering it just 24 hours later. A new world record in your impetuous proclivity to flip-flop. I’d like to think my stumping for Condon yesterday was a factor. Best Supporting Actress feels so messy in the best way — we must savor this moment before a consensus five start marching through and neuter the fun and suspense — so Mulligan is not out of it. She maybe has, like, 20 minutes less screen time than Kazan, but they’re narratively co-leads (again, I don’t care where she campaigns), so she’d have that edge over most of her potential competition in the category, save for Thuso Mbedu, who’s a secret lead in “The Woman King” and a long shot. You also went down to just one woman talking from “Women Talking.” Has the date change made you do another abrupt U-turn?

SEE Oscar Experts Typing: Why ‘The Fabelmans’ is still the one to beat (for now)

Christopher Rosen: No, in that case, I’m sticking to it: I said it before and it gives me no pleasure, but I’m a little concerned about “Women Talking”! But that’s a typing for another day, maybe now not until mid-December. Joyce, you can have the last words: FYC hyper-decanting?

joyceeng: The Conheads will love “The Menu.” I’m not as worried about “Women Talking” as you are, but I did flirt with the idea of dropping one of Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy for Mulligan last month. Alas, I did not. I can see the top critics’ prizes and the precursors being all over the place in this category and I sincerely hope they are because we need this chaos. Thank you, Michelle Williams?

Oscar odds for Best Supporting Actress Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?