Oscar Experts slugfest: Breaking down ‘She Said’s’ split campaign for Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan [WATCH]

“She Said” won’t become the first film in 31 years to score double Best Actress Oscar nominations because Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan will campaign in separate categories — supporting for the former and lead for the latter. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the strategy and debate if one or both will now make the cut.

The move is not totally shocking — we discussed last week how Mulligan would likely go supporting if they were split — and this may be the smartest play in order to net an acting nomination for the film, which chronicles New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor (Kazan) and Megan Twohey‘s (Mulligan) exposé of Harvey Weinstein‘s decades of sexual abuse and misconduct against women. We agree that Mulligan has the better shot at a bid in the more open category, but can she go all the way and win?

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: Can Danielle Deadwyler beat Cate Blanchett in Best Actress?

And what about Kazan in Best Actress? While she won’t vote-split with her co-star anymore, she is in the tougher category. As for “She Said” as a whole, one of us is very high on its Best Picture chances — not just for a nomination but the win.

Elsewhere, we discuss “Armageddon Time” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which opens Friday, and if we need to watch out for Eddie Redmayne in “The Good Nurse.”

Timestamps:

Intro and “She Said” reactions (0:00)

“She Said’s” Best Picture prospects (14:05)

Will Carey Mulligan or Zoe Kazan get in? (20:50)

“Armageddon Time” reactions (36:25)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” reactions (43:30)

Best Supporting Actor (50:00)

Oscar odds for Best Actress Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?