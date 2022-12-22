Oscar Experts slugfest: 2023 shortlist snubs (‘All Too Well’) and surprises (‘All Quiet on the Western Front’)

Christmas came early with the Oscar shortlists on Wednesday. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down all the snubs, surprises and more.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” maxed out with five mentions apiece. The showing is not that surprising for the former, but is the German adaptation of a former Best Picture champ Netflix’s best bet now? “All Quiet” made the lists for international feature, makeup and hairstyling, score, sound and visual effects. It’s also a major contender below the line in cinematography, a non-shortlist category.

SEE Experts slugfest: Analyzing 2023 Critics Choice nominations — now with more nominees than ever!

As usual, there were some notable omissions. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was MIA in visual effects. Did the branch stuff its nose at its low-budget effects? How does this impact its Best Picture candidacy? The music branch snubbed both scores by two-time champs Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Bones and All” and “Empire of Light,” as well as “The Batman” from former winner Michael Giacchino. And while Taylor Swift‘s “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” made the original song top 15, “All Too Well” failed to make the live action short film cut.

Elsewhere, we discuss if “RRR” can win original song — the only shortlist category it made — and if “Bardo” can see a resurgence from the industry.

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

