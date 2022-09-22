Oscar Experts slugfest: ‘The Woman King’s’ box office reign… and Tom Cruise in Best Actor? [WATCH]

“The Fabelmans” was the big winner at the Toronto International Film Festival, taking the People’s Choice Award, but the big winner of the box office this weekend was “The Woman King.” Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss what this means for their Oscar chances and more.

As expected, Steven Spielberg‘s movie memoir took the top honor at TIFF, cementing its status as the Best Picture frontrunner. Two of the last four People’s Choice Awards winners went on to win Best Picture, “Green Book” (2018) and “Nomadland” (2020), so maybe it’s even-numbered year luck? Sarah Polley‘s “Women Talking” placed second and Rian Johnson‘s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” was in third. We discuss Polley’s chances in Best Director and why the “staginess” complaint about the movie is misguided.

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: Is ‘The Fabelmans’ the one to beat after TIFF premiere?

While Spielberg conquered Canada, Viola Davis ruled over the domestic box office with “The Woman King” opening to $19 million. The historical action epic also nabbed an A+ CinemaScore, just the second movie this year to do so after “Top Gun: Maverick.” Can it make Best Picture like many are expecting “Top Gun” to? Or does its best chance at Oscar shine lie with Davis in Best Actress, which we’re both now predicting?

Elsewhere, we discuss the possibility of Tom Cruise in Best Actor and weigh in on “Amsterdam,” “Don’t Worry Darling” and the return of the Golden Globes.

Timestamps:

Intro and TIFF People’s Choice Award results (0:00)

“Women Talking” (7:24)

“The Woman King” (18:14)

“Amsterdam” (29:06)

The return of the Golden Globes (40:54)

“Don’t Worry Darling” and other thoughts (44:55)

Tom Cruise in Best Actor? (52:30)

