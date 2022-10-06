Oscar Experts slugfest: Will Smith’s return and lots of thoughts on ‘The Fabelmans’ [WATCH]

Will Smith is back, but will he be back in the Oscar race? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss “Emancipation” officially entering the fray after weeks of speculation. Plus: Their thoughts on “TÁR” and “The Fabelmans.”

Apple TV+ confirmed on Monday that “Emancipation” will hit theaters on Dec. 2 and its service on Dec. 9, putting the reigning Best Actor champ, theoretically, in contention for a second consecutive nomination. But will voters touch Smith with a 10-foot pole after the Slap and the ensuing drama that led to his resignation from the academy and banishment from attending the Oscars for 10 years? Smith is still eligible for nominations and could also get one for Best Picture as a producer on the Antoine Fuqua drama. Or might they just ignore Smith but recognize other aspects of the film?

After seeing “TÁR,” which opens in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, and “The Fabelmans,” we break down both films and the most cutthroat category this year, Best Actress. Is Michelle Williams a lead in the latter? And can she take down Cate Blanchett, who is in practically every frame of “TÁR”?

Elsewhere, we discuss surging Best Actress hopeful Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) and if Steven Spielberg is the only lock in Best Director.

Timestamps:

Intro and the return of Will Smith (0:00)

“TÁR” reactions (14:45)

“The Fabelmans” reactions (26:30)

“The Fabelmans'” acting prospects (36:24)

“White Noise,” Danielle Deadwyler in Best Actress and more (51:17)

