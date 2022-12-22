Oscars shortlists: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ lead

The Oscars shortlists released on December 21 give us strong hints as to which films could figure prominently when nominations are announced on January 24. Sixty-five films made the cut across seven feature film categories: Best Documentary Feature, Best International Feature Film, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Leading the pack with five mentions apiece are “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” followed by “Avatar: The Way of Water” at four. “Babylon,” “The Batman,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Pinocchio,” and “Top Gun: Maverick” each landed on three lists, while “Amsterdam,” “Elvis,” “Moonage Daydream,” and “Nope” showed up twice apiece. Scroll through the photo gallery above to find out the categories in which they are contending.

Also moving on to the next round of voting are 45 short films across three categories (Best Animated Short, Best Documentary Short, and Best Live Action Short).

Eight of the shortlists were compiled by a specific branch of the academy. The Best International Feature semi-finalists were determined by members of all branches while Best Live Action Short voting was open to members of four branches. The 10-15 titles in each category now face another round of voting, which will winnow them down to the five nominees.

