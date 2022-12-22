Oscars shortlists: 4 movies sounded especially good to the music branch

Since 2019, members of the academy’s music branch have produced shortlists of 15 semi-finalists apiece for Best Original Score and Best Original Song. Four films merited spots on both lists: “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Song: “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”); “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (“Lift Me Up”); “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“This is a Life”); and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (“Ciao Papa”).

Of the 15 films to pull off this double act to date, 11 of them reaped at least one Oscar nomination in these races.

Three of them contended in both categories: both “Black Panther” and “Mary Poppins Returns” in 2019 and “Encanto” in 2022. Two of the double dippers contended only in Score: “Minari” and “Don’t Look Up.” Six were Song nominees: “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “Frozen II,” “The Life Ahead,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “King Richard,” and “No Time to Die.”

The only wins were for the “Black Panther” score and the title song from “No Time to Die.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?