2023 Oscars shortlists in 10 categories: Documentary Feature, International Feature Film …

The academy released the 2023 Oscars shortlists in 10 categories on Wednesday, December 21. The hopefuls in a wide range of races found out if they remain in contention for the 95th annual Academy Awards. Among these are the marquee categories for Best International Feature Film (which was pared down to 10 films from the 92 submitted) and Best Documentary Feature (which went from 144 to 15).

Both music awards – Best Original Song and Best Original Score — were winnowed down to just 15 contenders from 81 and 147 submissions respectively. Likewise for the three awards for shorts – animated, documentary and live-action. The Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects races were culled from dozens of entries to 10 apiece.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

One hundred and forty-four films were eligible for consideration; there are 15 on the shortlist. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Bad Axe”

“Children of the Mist”

“Descendant”

“Fire of Love”

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”

“Hidden Letters”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“The Janes”

“Last Flight Home”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Navalny”

“Retrograde”

“The Territory”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Ninety-eight films had qualified for consideration; there are 15 on the shortlist. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton”

“Anastasia”

“Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison”

“As Far as They Can Run”

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“The Flagmakers”

“Happiness Is £4 Million”

“Haulout”

“Holding Moses”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Nuisance Bear”

“Shut Up and Paint”

“Stranger at the Gate”

“38 at the Garden”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Ninety-two films had been deemed eligible; 15 made it to this stage. Academy members from all branches screened the original submissions. All academy members can opt to participate in the nominations round of voting and view the shortlisted films. Members must see all 15 films before casting their ballots. The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:

Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”

Austria, “Corsage”

Belgium, “Close”

Cambodia, “Return to Seoul”

Denmark, “Holy Spider”

France, “Saint Omer”

Germany, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

India, “Last Film Show”

Ireland, “The Quiet Girl”

Mexico, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Morocco, “The Blue Caftan”

Pakistan, “Joyland”

Poland, “EO”

South Korea, “Decision to Leave”

Sweden, “Cairo Conspiracy”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Ten films advanced. Members of the Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlisted films on Sunday, January 15 , 2023. Members will vote to nominate five films. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Amsterdam”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Blonde”

“Crimes of the Future”

“Elvis”

“Emancipation”

“The Whale”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

One hundred and forty-seven scores were eligible; 15 are on the shortlist. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The scores listed in alphabetical order by film title are:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Devotion”

“Don’t Worry Darling”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Nope”

“She Said”

“The Woman King”

“Women Talking”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Eighty-one songs were eligible; 15 are on the shortlist. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title and song title:

“Time” from “Amsterdam”

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from “Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Til You’re Home” from “A Man Called Otto”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“My Mind & Me” from “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Good Afternoon” from “Spirited”

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

“Stand Up” from “Till”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Dust & Ash” from “The Voice of Dust and Ash”

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”

“New Body Rhumba” from “White Noise”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Eighty-one films had qualified in the category; 15 made the short list. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“Black Slide”

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Debutante”

“The Flying Sailor”

“The Garbage Man”

“Ice Merchants”

“It’s Nice in Here”

“More than I Want to Remember”

“My Year of Dicks”

“New Moon”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

“Passenger”

“Save Ralph”

“Sierra”

“Steakhouse”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Two hundred films had been eligible for consideration; 15 are on the short list. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“All in Favor”

“Almost Home”

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“The Lone Wolf”

“Nakam”

“Night Ride”

“Plastic Killer”

“The Red Suitcase”

“The Right Words”

“Sideral”

“The Treatment”

“Tula”

“Warsha”

SOUND

Ten films remain in the running in the Sound race. Sound Branch members determined the shortlist. All members of the Sound Branch will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlisted films on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

VISUAL EFFECTS

Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects race. The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

“Jurassic World Dominion”

“Nope”

“Thirteen Lives”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

