2023 Oscars will feature every category winner presented live during the televised ceremony

Though immediately overshadowed by Will Smith’s breach of decorum (an incident forever known as “The Slap”), you may recall that on the night of the 94th Academy Awards earlier this year there was a bit of a controversy among industry insiders. The telecast’s producers decided to announce the winners to a group of below-the-line awards early—when all eyes were outside on the red carpet, with A-listers still walking in and getting interviewed—and then air allegedly sped-up versions of those winner acceptance speeches later in the show. The problem was that those who really wanted to know who won already did, thanks to social media, and the auditorium they gave thank yous to was not filled to capacity. Perhaps even worse, the gambit to shunt eight categories into the pre-show did nothing to shorten the broadcast. The 2022 Oscars were 21 minutes longer than the previous year when all categories were presented during the televised ceremony.

To their credit, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has realized they messed up. As Variety reported yesterday, AMPAS’s CEO Bill Kramer confirmed that all categories will get their moment live next year, at the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony.

“We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way,” he said.

Eight categories got bounced to a drama-abridged tape delay this March: original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound. Jessica Chastain, who ultimately won the Best Actress award, said she was going to skip the red carpet so she could cheer along for these category winners (particularly the hair and makeup team from “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” all of whom were so key for her role and ultimately won at the Oscars) but managed to make an appearance before the cameras anyway.

