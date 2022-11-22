2023 Spirit Awards film nominations: Full list led by ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ and ‘TAR’

The year’s best independent films – or at least those defined by Film Independent as American productions with budgets of less than $30 million – will compete at the Spirit Awards on March 4, 2023. On Tuesday, Film Independent announced the 2023 Spirit Award nominees in all film categories (a separate announcement for the ceremony’s television nominees will take place in December), with beloved indie faves and Oscar favorites “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “TAR,” and “Women Talking” scoring major nominations.
“Everything Everywhere” paced all films with eight nominations, including Best Feature, Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Lead Performance for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Performance for Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan, and Best Breakthrough Performance for Stephanie Hsu.
“TAR” scored seven nominations, including Best Feature, Best Director for Todd Field, Best Lead Performance for Cate Blanchett, and Best Supporting Performance for Nina Hoss.
“Women Talking” was selected as the recipient of the Robert Altman Award, “which is bestowed upon a single film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.” The film also landed nominations for Best Feature and Best Director for Sarah Polley.
There were some significant changes to the Spirit Awards this year. In addition to increasing the budget ceiling from $22.5 million to $30 million (a tweak that allowed for “Everything Everywhere” to count among the indies with its reported $25 million budget), Film Independent also made massive changes to the acting categories for the 2023 Spirit Awards. Rather than hand out honors for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress, the Spirit Awards’ acting categories are now gender-neutral. According to Film Independent, “All performers can be nominated together, regardless of their gender or non-binary status. The updated film performance categories are Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance, each of which will have up to 10 nominees. A new film category has also been added: Best Breakthrough Performance (five nominees).”
Below, find the 2023 Spirit Awards film nominations.
BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)
Bones and All
Producers: Timothée Chalamet, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Luca Guadagnino, David Kajganich, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, Theresa Park, Peter Spears
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Producers: Daniel Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang
Our Father, the Devil
Producers: Ellie Foumbi, Joseph Mastantuono
Tár
Producers: Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan
Women Talking
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand
BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)
Aftersun
Director: Charlotte Wells
Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski
Emily the Criminal
Director: John Patton Ford
Producers: Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes
The Inspection
Director: Elegance Bratton
Producers: Effie T. Brown, Chester Algernal Gordon
Murina
Director: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
Producers: Danijel Pek, Rodrigo Teixeira
Palm Trees and Power Lines
Director/Producer: Jamie Dack
Producer: Leah Chen Baker
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer)
The African Desperate
Writer/Director/Producer: Martine Syms
Writer/Producer: Rocket Caleshu
Producer: Vic Brooks
A Love Song
Writer/Director/Producer: Max Walker-Silverman
Producers: Jesse Hope, Dan Janvey
The Cathedral
Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose
Producer: Graham Swon
Holy Emy
Writer/Director: Araceli Lemos
Writer/Producer: Giulia Caruso
Producers: Mathieu Bompoint, Ki Jin Kim, Konstantinos Vassilaros
Something in the Dirt
Writer/Director/Producer: Justin Benson
Director/Producer: Aaron Moorhead
Producer: David Lawson Jr.
BEST DIRECTOR
Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies
BEST SCREENPLAY
Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy
Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines
K.D. Dávila, Emergency
Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies
John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Dale Dickey, A Love Song
Mia Goth, Pearl
Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Taylor Russell, Bones and All
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Nina Hoss, Tár
Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser
Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Gabrielle Union, The Inspection
BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (New Award)
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Gracija Filipović, Murina
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Hélène Louvart, Murina
Gregory Oke, Aftersun
Eliot Rockett, Pearl
Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost
BEST EDITING
Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral
Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Blair McClendon, Aftersun
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Monika Willi, Tár
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast
Women Talking
Director: Sarah Polley
Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight
Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter
BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)
All That Breathes
Director/Producer: Shaunak Sen
Producers: Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Director/Producer: Laura Poitras
Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons
A House Made of Splinters
Director: Simon Lereng Wilmont
Producers: Monica Hellström
Midwives
Director/Producer: Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing
Producers: Mila Aung-Thwin, Ulla Lehmann, Bob Moore
Riotsville, U.S.A.
Director: Sierra Pettengill
Producers: Sara Archambault, Jamila Wignot
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)
Corsage
Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England
Director: Marie Kreutzer
Joyland
Pakistan/USA
Director: Saim Sadiq
Leonor Will Never Die
Philippines
Director: Martika Ramirez Escobar
Return to Seoul
South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania
Director: Davy Chou
Saint Omer
France
Director: Alice Diop
PRODUCERS AWARD presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey – The Producers Award, now in its 26th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.
Liz Cardenas
Tory Lenosky
David Grove Churchill Viste
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 29th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.
Adamma Ebo
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Nikyatu Jusu
Nanny
Araceli Lemos
Holy Emy
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 28th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.
Isabel Castro
Mija
Reid Davenport
I Didn’t See You There
Rebeca Huntt
Beba
