2023 Spirit Awards film nominations: Full list led by ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ and ‘TAR’

The year’s best independent films – or at least those defined by Film Independent as American productions with budgets of less than $30 million – will compete at the Spirit Awards on March 4, 2023. On Tuesday, Film Independent announced the 2023 Spirit Award nominees in all film categories (a separate announcement for the ceremony’s television nominees will take place in December), with beloved indie faves and Oscar favorites “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “TAR,” and “Women Talking” scoring major nominations.

“Everything Everywhere” paced all films with eight nominations, including Best Feature, Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Lead Performance for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Performance for Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan, and Best Breakthrough Performance for Stephanie Hsu.

“TAR” scored seven nominations, including Best Feature, Best Director for Todd Field, Best Lead Performance for Cate Blanchett, and Best Supporting Performance for Nina Hoss.

“Women Talking” was selected as the recipient of the Robert Altman Award, “which is bestowed upon a single film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.” The film also landed nominations for Best Feature and Best Director for Sarah Polley.

There were some significant changes to the Spirit Awards this year. In addition to increasing the budget ceiling from $22.5 million to $30 million (a tweak that allowed for “Everything Everywhere” to count among the indies with its reported $25 million budget), Film Independent also made massive changes to the acting categories for the 2023 Spirit Awards. Rather than hand out honors for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress, the Spirit Awards’ acting categories are now gender-neutral. According to Film Independent, “All performers can be nominated together, regardless of their gender or non-binary status. The updated film performance categories are Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance, each of which will have up to 10 nominees. A new film category has also been added: Best Breakthrough Performance (five nominees).”

Below, find the 2023 Spirit Awards film nominations.

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)

Bones and All

Producers: Timothée Chalamet, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Luca Guadagnino, David Kajganich, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, Theresa Park, Peter Spears

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Producers: Daniel Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

Our Father, the Devil

Producers: Ellie Foumbi, Joseph Mastantuono

Tár

Producers: Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

Women Talking

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)

Aftersun

Director: Charlotte Wells

Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

Emily the Criminal

Director: John Patton Ford

Producers: Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes

The Inspection

Director: Elegance Bratton

Producers: Effie T. Brown, Chester Algernal Gordon

Murina

Director: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Producers: Danijel Pek, Rodrigo Teixeira

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Director/Producer: Jamie Dack

Producer: Leah Chen Baker

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer)

The African Desperate

Writer/Director/Producer: Martine Syms

Writer/Producer: Rocket Caleshu

Producer: Vic Brooks

A Love Song

Writer/Director/Producer: Max Walker-Silverman

Producers: Jesse Hope, Dan Janvey

The Cathedral

Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose

Producer: Graham Swon

Holy Emy

Writer/Director: Araceli Lemos

Writer/Producer: Giulia Caruso

Producers: Mathieu Bompoint, Ki Jin Kim, Konstantinos Vassilaros

Something in the Dirt

Writer/Director/Producer: Justin Benson

Director/Producer: Aaron Moorhead

Producer: David Lawson Jr.

BEST DIRECTOR

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST SCREENPLAY

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines

K.D. Dávila, Emergency

Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, Tár

Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (New Award)

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Gracija Filipović, Murina

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Hélène Louvart, Murina

Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

BEST EDITING

Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral

Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Monika Willi, Tár

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

Women Talking

Director: Sarah Polley

Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight

Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

All That Breathes

Director/Producer: Shaunak Sen

Producers: Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Director/Producer: Laura Poitras

Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

A House Made of Splinters

Director: Simon Lereng Wilmont

Producers: Monica Hellström

Midwives

Director/Producer: Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing

Producers: Mila Aung-Thwin, Ulla Lehmann, Bob Moore

Riotsville, U.S.A.

Director: Sierra Pettengill

Producers: Sara Archambault, Jamila Wignot

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

Corsage

Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England

Director: Marie Kreutzer

Joyland

Pakistan/USA

Director: Saim Sadiq

Leonor Will Never Die

Philippines

Director: Martika Ramirez Escobar

Return to Seoul

South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania

Director: Davy Chou

Saint Omer

France

Director: Alice Diop

PRODUCERS AWARD presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey – The Producers Award, now in its 26th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 29th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

Adamma Ebo

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Nikyatu Jusu

Nanny

Araceli Lemos

Holy Emy

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 28th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

Isabel Castro

Mija

Reid Davenport

I Didn’t See You There

Rebeca Huntt

Beba

