Indie Spirits nominations: Full list in all categories

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards television nominations were announced Tuesday, December 13, three weeks after the corresponding film contenders were revealed. This is the third year that Film Independent will be honoring small screen programs and performers alongside movie creatives. Scroll down to see the full list of nominees for the 2023 TV Indie Spirits.

This year, the Best New Series (Scripted and Non-Scripted) and Best TV Ensemble Cast Spirit Awards categories remain intact, but the two individual TV acting ones have been overhauled. During today’s announcement, Film Independent President Josh Welsh said the organization hopes “to better reflect the diversity of incredible work being created” by establishing its gender-neutral Best Lead and Supporting TV Performance categories. 10 nominees are vying for each of these two awards, whereas only five apiece competed annually in the now-retired male and female categories.

The cast of Apple TV+’s “Pachinko” have already been named the 2023 Independent Spirit Award winners for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series. The rest of this year’s champions will be chosen by all of Film Independent’s eligible members, including industry insiders and any TV fans who sign up for membership starting at $95 per year.

The 38th Independent Spirit Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 4. See the full list of television nominees below, and discuss this and more with your fellow TV lovers in our forums.

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“Children of the Underground”

“Mind Over Murder”

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?”

“The Rehearsal”

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

“The Bear”

“Pachinko”

“The Porter”

“Severance”

“Station Eleven”

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Aml Ameen (“The Porter”)

Mohammed Amer (“Mo”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Bridget Everett (“Somebody Somewhere”)

KaMillion (“Rap Sh!t”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

Sue Ann Pien (“As We See It”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Ben Whishaw (“This Is Going to Hurt”)

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Danielle Deadwyler (“Station Eleven”)

Ayo Edibiri (“The Bear”)

Jeff Hiller (“Somebody Somewhere”)

Gbemisola Ikumelo (“A League of Their Own”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Frankie Quiñones (“This Fool”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Molly Shannon (“I Love That For You”)

Tramell Tillman (“Severance”)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

“Pachinko” (Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Jeong In-ji, Kim Min-ha, Lee Min-ho, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Youn Yuh-jung)

