‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ trailer brings back the beloved classic

On Tuesday, HBO Max released the first full-length official trailer for the upcoming Christmas comedy film “A Christmas Story Christmas,” which serves as a legacy sequel to the beloved classic “A Christmas Story,” released in 1983.

The film is set during the 1970s, 30 years after the events of the original film. It follows a now-grown Ralphie, “who returns to his former home on Cleveland Street after the recent death of his Old Man, hoping to give his kids a magical Christmas just like the one that he had as a young child.” Along the way, he will also go on a “journey of self-discovery while also reconnecting with childhood friends.”

It stars Peter Billingsley, Erinn Hayes, Scott Schwartz, R.D. Robb, Zack Ward, Julie Hagerty, Ian Patrella, and River Drosche. It was directed by Clay Kaytis from a screenplay he wrote alongside Nick Schenk.

Irwin Zwilling, Marc Toberoff, Cale Boyter, Jay Ashenfelter, Billingsley, and Vince Vaughn under the Legendary Pictures, Wild West Picture Show Productions, and Toberoff Productions.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” is scheduled to be released by HBO Max on November 17, 2022.

