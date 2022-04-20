Revisiting the original ‘A Star is Born’: It made Oscar history on-screen and off

The three musical remakes of a “A Star is Born” has regretfully overshadowed William A. Wellman’s 1937 original version. But a new 4K restoration from the original nitrate three-strip Technicolor camera negative is a revelation vividly illustrating that the first version of the heartbreaking tale of the up-and-coming actress marrying a fading star losing his battle with alcoholism is a masterpiece. As exhilarating as the musical versions with Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand and Lady Gaga belting out such tunes as “The Man Who Got Away,” “Evergreen” and “Shallow,” the original proves that sometimes simpler is better.

Warner Archive recently released the Blu-ray of this new restoration and the TCM Classic Film Festival presents its theatrical premiere on April 21. Produced by David O. Selznick, who was the executive producer of an earlier version of the Hollywood story, 1932’s “What Price Hollywood?,” the 1937 drama was one of the first three-strip Technicolor films produced by Hollywood. And it made Oscar history as the first to be nominated for Best Picture.

Fredric March, who had earned an Oscar for 1931’s “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” was at the top of his game receiving yet another nomination for his touching performance as Norman Maine, the fading matinee idol who was getting into more and more trouble due to his alcoholic escapades.

The diminutive Janet Gaynor, who received the first Best Actress Oscar for her trio of remarkable performances in 1927’s “Sunrise” and “Seventh Heaven” and 1928’s “Street Angel,” had seen her career waning when she was hired to play Esther Blodgett, a wide-eyed innocent farm girl who comes to Hollywood thanks to her loving grandmother (May Robson) giving her the money, where she meets Maine who helps make her a star. They fall in love and marry. She wins the Oscar. But love isn’t enough to save Maine from himself .

Gaynor finally got the opportunity to really play an adult in “A Star is Born” and she subtly but brilliantly goes from the farm girl with stars in her eyes to a mature young woman who has seen the sawdust underneath the tinsel. She earned her second Oscar nomination. And who can forget her final lines: “Hello everybody. This is Mrs. Norman Maine.”

One of the most remarkable scenes in “A Star is Born” is Maine’s drunken appearance at the Academy Awards where he interrupts Esther, now called Vicki Lester, during her acceptance speech railing against Hollywood and the academy. According to his son, William Wellman Jr., the speech addressed the filmmaker’s feelings being passed over a decade earlier for a Best Director nomination for 1927’s “Wings,” despite the fact that World War I classic won the first Best Picture award. Wellman wasn’t even invited to those first Oscars. “He stayed home alone in his apartment drinking heavily,” Wellman Jr. has stated. “And enacting is version of an acceptance speech, one designed to let the Academy members know what he thought of them.”

The scene is rendered even more shocking when Maine accidentally slaps Esther in the face. And 85 years after the movie slap, this year’s Oscar saw Will Smith walk up on stage and slap Chris Rock after the comic made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

This version of “A Star is Born” is surprisingly clear-eyed about Hollywood. After the slap at the Oscars, Maine’s former girlfriend smiles with glee and the studio’s publicist (Lionel Stander) spews enough venom at the sober Maine, the actor goes on a bender. This line from the movie sums up the entire film: “Nothing you really want is ever given away free. You have to pay for it, and usually with your heart.”

Over the years, there has been speculation that the film is based on real Hollywood stars who found their careers derailed by alcohol such as John Gilbert, who was just 38 when he died in 1936, and John Barrymore. A lot of cinephiles believe it parallels the marriage and careers of Barbara Stanwyck and her first husband comic/actor Frank Fay.

Released in April of 1937, “A Star is Born” was a blockbuster with audiences and critics. The New York Times salivated: “It has the usual preface, attesting to the fictional quality of the characters and the incidents depicted, but it is nonetheless the most accurate mirror ever held before the glittering, tinseled, trivial, generous, cruel, and ecstatic world that is Hollywood. Its script is bright, inventive, and forceful. Mr. Wellman’s direction is expert.”

Wellman and Robert Carson won the Oscar for best writing, original story, and cinematographer W. Howard Greene received a special Oscar for his Technicolor work Film Daily described as “magnificent.” The film was also nominated for best picture, actor, actress, director, screenplay and assistant director.

“A Star is Born’ is also a time capsule because Wellman shot on various locations including the Chinese Theatre, poolside at the Ambassador Hotel ,the Hollywood Bowl, the Santa Anita racetrack and the Trocadero. And several actors who had seen their careers decline were featured in small roles including Tom Ricketts and Owen Moore (Mary Pickford’s first husband) plus director Marshall Neilan.

I’ve had my six degrees of separation with this “A Star is Born,” having interviewed Wellman Jr. several times and even Janet Gaynor in the early 1980s. And when I worked for a veteran literary agency in 1978, Carson was one of their clients. Dressed to the nines, he was charming and full of stories.